Richard Prince Interviews Lisa Spellman, Ai Weiwei Sends Researchers to Hong Kong, and More: Morning Links from August 9, 2019

The Market
Artist Richard Prince interviewed Lisa Spellman, whose 303 Gallery is toasting its 35th birthday this year. [Vulture]
Ginia Bellafante paid tribute to Dean & DeLuca and Barneys, two storied New York brands that are now in dire financial straits. [The New York Times]
The Law
“Lawyers for a teenager accused of throwing a six-year-old boy from the viewing platform at Tate Modern are to obtain psychiatric reports before entering a plea,” Haroon Siddique reports. [The Guardian]
Artists
Hans Ulrich Obrist on Marisa Merz: “Marisa never finished her sculptures—they were always in progress. She would constantly re-work and rename them in her studio.”[Frieze]
David Freedlander profiled Forensic Architecture, whose Triple Chaser video was at the center of the Whitney Biennial controversy. Its founder, Eyal Weizman, said: “My desire to be an architect was to use architecture as a social and political tool.” [Daily Beast]
Ai Weiwei has enlisted a team of researchers to go to Hong Kong to document rallies that have been ongoing for the past nine weeks over a proposed extradition bill.
[The Art Newspaper]
Museums
The Milwaukee Art Museum has received a Robert Indiana sculpture, The American LOVE (1966-99), as a gift and is set to unveil it in September. [WSJT]
Here are “24 moments that defined the Aspen Art Museum.” [The Aspen Times]
The Critics
Sebastian Smee: “Weeks have elapsed, and I’m still trying to figure out what happened when I visited the Matisse Chapel in Vence, France—why I responded as I did. Mystified, I keep coming back to the obvious: I wasn’t prepared.” [The Washington Post]
Here’s a guide to the art in New York’s Hudson Valley, from Art Omi to Jack Shainman’s The School. [New York Times]