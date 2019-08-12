ARTnews in Brief: Noguchi Museum Names New Assistant Curator, and More from August 12, 2019

COURTESY THE NOGUCHI MUSEUM

Monday, August 12, 2019

Noguchi Museum Names New Assistant Curator

New York’s Noguchi Museum has named Kate Wiener as its new assistant curator, joining after serving as curatorial assistant at the New Museum in their department of education and public engagement. Aside from curatorial duties at the Noguchi, Wiener will also be charged with overseeing public programming.

The Cultural Landscape Foundation To Launch $100,000 Prize

The Washington, D.C.-based Cultural Landscape Foundation has created a $100,000 biannual award for international landscape architects—the first of its kind. The inaugural prize is to be given in 2021, and its purse is equal to that of the prestigious Pritzker Architecture Prize. Charles A. Birnbaum, the organization’s president and CEO, said in a statement, “Landscape architecture is one of the most complex and, arguably, the least understood art forms. It challenges practitioners to be design innovators often while spanning the arts and sciences in addressing many of the most pressing social, environmental, and cultural issues in contemporary society.”