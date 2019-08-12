Istanbul Biennial Makes Location Change, Pace Gallery Expands in New York, and More: Morning Links from August 12, 2019

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.
News
Artist Nancy Kienholz died last week at age 75. L.A. Louver gallery, which represented Nancy and her husband Ed in Los Angeles, said that she died of “complications from a recent illness.” [ARTnews]
The Istanbul Biennial will no longer show part of its program at the city’s shipyards due to construction and toxic asbestos at the site. An alternative site has not yet been announced for the fair opening September 14. [Art Asia Pacific]
On View
In Santa Fe, New Mexico, artists Diego and Mateo Romero have created a mural depicting Native American women. The piece calls attention to the disproportionately high rates of violence against indigenous women in the United States. [The Art Newspaper]
The Market
“Art galleries are not suffering; they’re growing because we offer an experience,” Pace Gallery president and chief executive Marc Glimcher told the Times in a piece on the enterprise’s new eight-story space in New York. [The New York Times]
A significant portfolio of prints, with works by Edvard Munch, Pierre Bonnard, Auguste Renoir, and others, heads to auction in London next month with an estimate between £500,000 and £1 million. [The Guardian]
Museums
On the occasion of artist Xu Zhen’s ongoing intervention of living sculptures at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles, the Los Angeles Times spoke with the Guggenheim, the Getty, the Broad, the Tate, and other institutions in this piece on what it means for museums to collect works of performance art. [Los Angeles Times]
And, in conjunction with the 50th anniversary of the Manson murders, here’s a look at L.A.’s most macabre arts venue: the Museum of Death. [Los Angeles Times]
National museums in the United Kingdom loaned about half a million objects around the world last year, The Art Newspaper reports. [The Art Newspaper]
Architecture
Here’s a list of some of the newest and most unconventional libraries around the world, many of which have become major tourist destinations. [The New York Times]
Take a look inside the villa created by the Italian modernist designer and architect Osvaldo Borsani. [T: The New York Times Style Magazine]