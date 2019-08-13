Olafur Eliasson’s Tate Modern Show Deemed Inaccessible, Ronald Jones Dies at 67, and More: Morning Links from August 13, 2019

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.
Artists
LACMA’s new show, “The Allure of Matter: Material Art From China” displays work from21 contemporary Chinese artists who use primarily only one material. [Los Angeles Times]
LaToya Ruby Frazier photographs Stacey Abrams, who has been battling voter suppression. [New Yorker]
Curator Marina Reyes Franco: “We are looking forward to the future and creating the government that Puerto Rico deserves. In the meantime, we are taking pride in being ingobernable.” [ARTnews]
News
The Mona Lisa has been moved to a different wing at The Louvre as its regular home, The Salle des États, is being renovated. [New York Times]
Conceptual sculptor Ronald Jones has died at age 67. [ARTnews]
In London, a visitor to Olafur Eliasson’s Tate Modern exhibition who uses a wheelchair criticized the show—specifically the piece involving stairs, Your Spiral View (2002)—for inaccessibility. [The Art Newspaper]
Around New York
Art world insiders from dealer Alex Logsdail to editor David Velasco to curator Roselee Goldberg discuss the great NYC artist meet up restaurant Lucien. [Garage]
A public art piece created for Central Park has been redesigned to feature Sojourner Truth. [Gothamist]
Here’s a look at Oliver Beer’s new symphonycreated through objects from the Met, which he calls the “Vessel Orchestra.” The piece can be heard at the Met Breuer.
[New Yorker]
Graphic designer Ivan Chermayeff’s masterfully decorated Upper East Side apartment is up for sale for $2.6 million. [Curbed New York ]