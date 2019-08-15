New Allegations in Robert Indiana Affair, Jeffrey Epstein’s Artist Brother, and More: Morning Links for August 15, 2019

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.
Top Stories
Mark Epstein, Jeffrey Epstein’s brother, attended Cooper Union in New York, and served for a time on its board. Emily Shugerman reports on his business dealings and his relationship with his late sibling, whose fortune he could inherit. [Daily Beast]
Jeffrey Epstein purportedly had an unusual painting of Bill Clinton in a dress on view in his Upper East Side manse. [Daily Mail]
James Tarmy looked at how increased scrutiny of philanthropists could affect museums’ bottom lines. [Bloomberg Businessweek]
The legal battle over the care and holdings of the late artist Robert Indiana continued, with a lawyer for his estate filing court documents that allege his caretaker neglected him, “siphoning off around $1.1 million of his $13 million fortune as Indiana nearly went blind while living in ‘squalor and filth,’ ” Anny Shaw reports. [The Art Newspaper]
Artists and Exhibitions
Here’s Rianna Jade Parker on the landmark exhibition “Black Models” at the Musée d’Orsay in Paris. [ARTnews]
Megan O’Grady profiled Arthur Jafa, who won the Golden Lion for best artist at this year’s Venice Biennale. [T: The New York Times Style Magazine]
Legendary artist Judy Chicago now has her own wine. One review reads, “Concrete nose; smooth, rice, and dense with tangy berry fruit.” [Judy.Chicago/Instagram]
The Market
While President Trump has delayed the implementation of new tariffs on some Chinese goods, a 10-percent charge on art and antiquities is set to go into effect September 1. [The Art Newspaper]
A new startup called Collecteurs aims to provide a record of artworks held in private collections. [The New York Times]
Behind the Scenes
Here are life models discussing their craft. [The Guardian]
Tate Modern was the most-visited museum in the United Kingdom last year, beating its regular rival in attendance, the British Museum. Its total visitor count: 5.87 million. [Artnet News]
The Philadelphia Museum of Art has ended free admission for art students from some local colleges, saying that the proliferation of arts programs means that the initiative is no longer financially viable and that it did not want to favor some institutions over others. [Billy Penn]