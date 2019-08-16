Art En Route: London Museum Acquires Climate Protest Materials, Baltimore Museum Will Spotlight Women Artists in 2020, and More

KEVIN TODORA/COURTESY MEADOWS MUSEUM, SMU, DALLAS

“Art En Route” is a column offering a rundown of some of the most notable recent acquisitions, loans, and sales around the world.

The Meadows Museum at Southern Methodist University in Dallas has acquired four works spanning three centuries of Spanish art history. Those pieces are Our Lady of Solitude (1769), a terracotta sculpture by Manuel Ramírez de Arellano, Ignacio Zuloaga’s charcoal drawing Portrait of Margaret Kahn (1923), and Emilio Sánchez Perrier’s painting Orchard in Seville (ca. 1880), and a bronze version of Salvador Dalí‘s Venus de Milo with Drawers (1936, cast 1971), which was originally made in plaster. The announcement follows the museum appointment of Amanda Dotseth, a specialist in the Spanish middle ages, as curator.

Hoovering up historical, modern, and contemporary works alike, the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts has added 111 pieces to its collection. Among the new artworks are 17 works donated by the Helen Frankenthaler Foundation, including etchings, screen prints, and woodcuts by the artist. Other highlights include Kukili Velarde’s self-portrait Daddy Likee? (2018), 18 sculptures from the estate of John Rhoden, and George Beck’s painting Schuylkill Below the Falls (ca. 1798).

News of an anonymous donation at the Mead Art Museum at Amherst College in Massachusetts broke last week. The mysterious gift of 170 works included pieces by Mona Hatoum, Cindy Sherman, Mark Bradford, Carroll Dunham, and other marquee names. An exhibition of recent acquisitions, with selections from this particular group, will go on view September 10.

© HERB ALPERT/COURTESY NATIONAL MUSEUM OF WILDLIFE ART

The National Museum of Wildlife Art out in Wyoming, which, you may not have known, is built into a hillside atop the National Elk Refuge in Jackson, got five new works for its permanent holdings. A few of the additions are Preston Singletary‘s White Raven (2017), a blown and sand-carved glass sculpture, and Herb Alpert‘s large-scale bronze creation Wildlife (2014). (Yes, that’s Herb Alpert the trumpeter, of Whipped Cream & Other Delights fame, who’s also a visual artist and philanthropist.)

Across the Atlantic, the Victoria & Albert Museum in London has acquired pamphlets, flags, and other items created by members of the climate justice group Extinction Rebellion. The move was part of the institution’s “Rapid Response Collecting” program, which aims to bring objects that play a part in contemporary political movements into the museum space.

On the exhibition front, the Museum of Oxford in the United Kingdom has put out a call for materials and memorabilia for an upcoming exhibition focused on the city’s LGBTQ+ community. The objects the museum is seeking must “have a story to tell, whether an old poster or ticket for an event, photos of events or protests.” That presentation, titled “Queering Spires,” will open September 7 at Oxford’s Town Hall.

An exciting year of programming is ahead at the Baltimore Museum of Art, which will dedicate its 2020 exhibitions to artworks by women. The initiative, titled “2020 Vision,” will comprise 13 solo shows—Ana Mendieta, Tschabalala Self, and Sharon Lockhart among them—and seven thematic presentations.

Several auctions in the next month will bring Chinese works to the block. Sotheby’s in New York will offer over 300 lots of Chinese artworks previously given to the Metropolitan Museum of Art by collectors Florence and Herbert Irving on September 10. Among the pieces in that sale are a carved jade brush pot from the Qing Dynasty (estimated $500,000 to $700,000) and a rare jadeite table screen (estimated $80,000 to $120,000) from the same period.

In an online sale running from August 29 to September 5, Christie’s will present sundry Chinese pieces ranging from a 20th-century jade vase (estimated $6,300 to $10,1000) to a group of 21 white and blue cups (estimated $3,800 to $6,300). On September 10, Christie’s will auction Chinese paintings and calligraphies in New York, with works from spanning the 17th century to the present.

