ARTnews in Brief: JTT Adds Three Artists, Red Bull Arts Detroit Details 2020 Residency, and More from August 19, 2019

COURTESY THE ARTIST AND JTT

Monday, August 19, 2019

JTT Gallery in New York Adds Three Artists

Elaine Cameron-Weir, Issy Wood, and Sam McKinniss have joined New York gallery JTT, whose multigenerational roster includes Doreen Garner, Marlon Mullen, Jamian Juliano-Villani, and Diane Simpson.

Cameron-Weir, who makes bewitching, inventive sculptures that channel, in uncanny fashion, the human body and natural environments using everything from slices of copper to giant clamshells, will have a solo show at the Lower East Side space that opens September 8. The New York–based artist has had solo exhibitions at the New Museum in Manhattan and the Storm King Art Center in Mountainville, New York, and has shown work with JTT in group shows, fairs, and presentations through the gallery-share program Condo.

McKinniss, meanwhile, has made his name with seductive paintings of potent cultural tropes and moments, from Madonna on the album cover of Ray of Life, to Alicia Silverstone as Batgirl, to Arnold Schwarzenegger astride a motorcycle in Terminator. He had a solo show with Almine Rech in Brussels in January, was in the 2017 JTT show “Dirge,” and had previously shown in New York and Los Angeles with Team Gallery. He’s based in New York, and will have a one-person show at his new gallery that opens February 16, 2020.

Last but not least, the London-based Wood is known for paintings that can be by turns surreal, macabre, and comic. They charm, darkly. She had a one-person show earlier this year at Goldsmiths CCA in the British capital, was in a two-person outing this summer at JTT (with Margaret Wharton), and has been in group shows at the Museum of Modern Art in Warsaw and Tate St. Ives in England. Mark your calendars on January 8, 2020 for Wood’s first solo show with JTT. —Andrew Russeth

Red Bull Arts Detroit Details 2020 Artist Residency and Curatorial Fellowship

Artists and curators looking to spend some quality time living and working in Detroit, take note: Red Bull Arts Detroit has announced details for its 2020 artist residency and curatorial fellowship. The residency will now last two months, instead of the previous three, a shift the organization characterized as an effort to make it more manageable for participants. Additionally, residency terms will no longer culminate with an exhibition of work by the artists-in-residence. Instead, the Red Bull Arts team will curate public exhibitions in the gallery. The curatorial fellow will receive a $5,000 unrestricted stipend and a $15,000 budget for an exhibition. The selection committee, which will choose nine artists-in-residence and one curatorial fellow, includes the artist, writer, and curator Michelle Grabner; Legacy Russell, artist, writer, and associate curator of exhibitions at the Studio Museum in Harlem; 2018 Red Bull Arts Detroit artist-in-residence Joiri Minaya; and art historian and theorist Michael Stone-Richards. Applications are due September 30.

Moody Center for the Arts Appoints Two Associate Curators

The Moody Center for the Arts at Rice University in Houston has named Ylinka Barotto and Frauke V. Josenhans as associate curators. Barotto previously served as assistant curator at the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum in New York, and Josenhans was formerly associate curator of modern and contemporary art at the Yale University Art Gallery in New Haven, Connecticut. Alison Weaver, the executive director of the Moody Center, said in a statement, “We’re looking forward to the creative contributions these two talented women will make in support of the Moody’s mission to foster interdisciplinary conversation through the arts.”