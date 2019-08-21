British Museum Will Move Thousands of Objects to New Facility, Klaus Biesenbach Attends KCON, and More: Morning Links for August 21, 2019

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.
News
The Museum of Contemporary Art in Denver has appointed Nora Burnett Abrams, who previously served as curator and director of planning at the museum, as its new director. [ARTnews]
In an open letter, more than 120 artists, curators, dealers, and other arts professionals decried the Rene and Veronica di Rosa Foundation’s plans to deaccession works from its collection. [ARTnews]
The British Museum will move hundreds of thousands of objects in its collection to a new £64 million ($77.6 million) storage and research facility in Shinfield, England. The British Museum Archaeological Research Collection—or BM Arc, as it’s being abbreviated—will open in 2023. [The Art Newspaper]
Artists
Nayland Blake, whose retrospective at the Institute of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles opens September 29, appeared on the podcast “How the Art World Works” this week. [Gyst]
And here’s a look at how some artists, like Lola Bunting and Isobel Atacus, are using rooms in their own homes as exhibition spaces. Bunting said, “Some people show up and you can see they are thinking, ‘What is this?’ But it is easier to have conversations about the work than in a traditional gallery.” [The Guardian]
Exhibitions
“Susan Mogul’s exhibition at the gallery As Is L.A. is an unabashed love letter to her mother, and by extension, to her former self,” Sharon Mizota writes. [Los Angeles Times]
Sartorial Delights
Artist Andrew Kuo and dealer Pascal Spengemann “have been making graphic tees the world didn’t know it needed for years,” writes Samuel Hine of GQ. Their project, Shrits, has covetable apparel nodding to Marc Chagall, Claude Monet, Georgia O’Keeffe, and other greats. [GQ]
Architecture
London is strengthening its rules for building skyscrapers due to growing concerns about dangerous wind tunnels. [The Guardian]
This piece on the artists Madeline Gins and Shusaku Arakawa takes up a question that was central to the couple’s practice: “Could architecture help you live forever?” [The New York Times]
Star Sightings
Klaus Biesenbach, the director of the Museum of Contemporary Art in L.A., took to Instagram to share photos and videos from KCON, a festival dedicated to K-pop, which he attended with the entertainment mogul Miky Lee. [Instagram]