Kim Gordon’s Bizarre New Music Video Was Directed by Loretta Fahrenholz

COURTESY MATADOR RECORDS

It’s summer in New York, which means most galleries are closed until September. Some have taken a more extended vacation, and one of my favorite spaces in the city, Reena Spaulings Fine Art, hasn’t had a show since mid-June, when it was showing a high-tech Alex Israel hologram in which the artist plays the saxophone in sunglasses and blue jeans. The gallery won’t be open again until mid-September, when it will have on view a new Juliana Huxtable show. I’ve missed it dearly.

But thankfully, my Reena Spaulings wants were satiated on Monday, when two artists who show with the gallery produced a new music video together. Those two artists are Kim Gordon (who’s also represented in New York by 303 Gallery) and Loretta Fahrenholz, and together they have produced a visual companion to Gordon’s new song, “Sketch Artist,” which appears on an upcoming album called No Home Record.

In the video, Gordon, who was previously a member of the essential band Sonic Youth, stars as an Uber driver—or something like it (here, the app is called Unter)—who wears glittery, Euphoria-style makeup. Abbi Jacobson, of Broad City fame, gets in Gordon’s car with a child, and suddenly Gordon is causing people to have seizures as she drives by them.

Fahrenholz fans will recall that all the strange, painful-looking dancing that ensues actually has a precedent within her filmography. The Berlin-based artist’s terrific video Ditch Plains (2013), which was shown in the 2015 edition of MoMA PS1’s Greater New York quinquennial, featured a group of dancers contorting themselves in dark, semi-abandoned spaces.

The artist’s video for Gordon is embedded below. Meanwhile, Gordon’s Andy Warhol Museum survey in Pittsburgh is in its final days.