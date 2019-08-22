Christie’s to Sell Collection of ‘Kinky Boots’ Producer and Palm Beach ‘Grande Dame’ Terry Allen Kramer

COURTESY SOTHEBY’S

Beginning this fall and continuing into 2020, Christie’s in New York will auction off more than 260 pieces of art and design from the collection of philanthropist and theater producer Terry Allen Kramer, who died in May at the age of 85. During her career, she produced Broadway hits such as Kinky Boots, Hello, Dolly!, and The Humans.

The lots, offered in an array of different sales, are estimated to bring in $20 million. On October 16, a sale dedicated to her collection will include works of art, decorative art, and furniture that filled her Upper East Side apartment and her estate in Palm Beach, Florida—whose society referred to her as its reigning “grande dame.”

The biggest-ticket offerings will be included in Christie’s evening sale of Impressionist and modern art on November 11, where her late Picasso, Buste d’homme (1968), is estimated to go for between $9 million and $12 million. That auction also includes her Pissarro, Jardin et poulailler chez Octave Mirbeau, Les Damps (1892), estimated between $4 million to $6 million. Her collection also included works by artists such as as Aristide Maillol, Henri De Toulouse-Lautrec, and Mary Cassatt.

Christie’s will also be selling works on paper and prints from her collection by artists like Dalí, Léger, Matisse, Miró, and Picasso.

Max Carter, the head of Christie’s Impressionist and modern art department, said in a release that her collection “reflects the spirit of adventure and sense of fun she was legendary for, spanning the best of modern art from the late-19th to mid-20th centuries.”