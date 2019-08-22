Larry Bird Critiques Mural, Jeffrey Epstein Fallout at MIT Media Lab, Simon Preston to Pace, and More—Morning Links for August 22, 2019

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.
Markets
Christie’s will sell the collection of Kinky Boots producer Terry Allen Kramer, which includes a late Picasso. The total estimate on the material: $20 million. [ARTnews]
Dealer Simon Preston, who closed his eponymous New York gallery last year after a decade in business, has joined Pace. [ARTnews]
A Venice Beach compound once owned by Los Angeles artist Billy Al Bengston is on the market for about $5.5 million. Across its various structures it features five bedrooms and nine bathrooms. [Los Angeles Times]
The Museum of Ice Cream—which, of course, is not really a museum in any sense of the word—is planning to open a permanent space in New York. Its parent company has raised a reported $40 million in venture capital. [Artnet News]
Controversies
“Two educators affiliated with the M.I.T. Media Lab at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology said that they would end their relationships with the research institute over its ties to Jeffrey Epstein.” [The New York Times]
The di Rosa Foundation’s executive director defended a plan to deaccession works from its collection in order to support its longterm financial health. Artists, dealers, and others have criticized the move. [ARTnews]
In a video interview, novelist Alice Walker defended murals at a San Francisco public school that the school board recently voted to hide because their imagery includes a dead Native American and black slaves owned by George Washington. Walker, whose daughter attended the school, said “Why try to hide the reality of our history, which is a terrible one?” [The New York Times]
Artists
Curator and collector Estrellita Brodsky wrote a remembrance of the pioneering Carlos Cruz-Diez—in her words, “one of Latin America’s greatest 20th-century abstract artists, a major figure of kinetic art, and a master of color.” [Artforum]
Artist Jules Muck has agreed to remove most of the tattoos that she included in a mural portrait of basketball legend Larry Bird in Indianapolis. The former Celtics star had objected to the imagined body art. “He just doesn’t want to be seen as a tattooed guy,” his lawyer said. [Deadspin]
The Critics
Philip Kennicott reviews the retrospective of T.C. Cannon, “a brilliant artist and an original voice in the realm of what we now call social justice,” at the National Museum of the American Indian in New York. [The Washington Post]
Here’s Roberta Smith on Simone Fattal at MoMA PS1, Martha Schwendener on Ed Baynard at White Columns, and more. [The New York Times]