David H. Koch Dies, Ai Weiwei Leaves Berlin, and More—Morning Links for August 23, 2019

News
The billionaire David H. Koch, who plowed a fortune into right-wing causes and philanthropy, has died at the age of 79. [ARTnews]
Ai Weiwei is leaving Berlin after living there for four years, and moving to Cambridge, England, though he will keep a studio in the German capital. He cited anti-immigration rhetoric in Germany as his reason for departing. [The Guardian]
Christian Marclay’s piece 48 War Movies, which is in the 2019 Venice Biennale, will go on view at Paula Cooper in New York this September. [ARTnews]
Keens, the famed New York steakhouse, has removed art pieces featuring racist imagery from its walls. [Eater]
The Critics
Jason Farago reviews the Brooklyn Museum’s exhibition of Space Age wares by the late French fashion designer Pierre Cardin. When asked what he thought the future of fashion would look like, Cardin once said, “Women will wear Plexiglas cloche hats and tube clothing; men will wear elliptical pants and kinetic tunics.” If only. [The New York Times]
Maria Britton reviews Jennifer Meanly’s show of rich, dense paintings, titled “Taking Credit for Learning How to Sleep Deeply in the Afternoon Sun,” at the Oneoneone gallery in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. [Burnaway]
Maya Phillips on Richard Linklater’s new movie, Where’d You Go Bernadette: “in the film’s unfortunate logic, art serves as the artist’s answer to all of life’s ills.” [The New Yorker]
And More
Takashi Murakami’s latest survey, “Murakami versus Murakami,” sprawls over three floors at Tai Kwun Contemporary in Hong Kong, leaving virtually every space covered in art. [Artnet News]
Behold: a combination art gallery and cannabis emporium in Los Angeles. [The Hollywood Reporter]