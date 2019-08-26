ARTnews In Brief: Virgil Abloh Releases New Merch for MCA Chicago Show, Matthew Barney Theatrical Release, and More from August 26, 2019

COURTESY THE MUSEUM OF CONTEMPORARY ART CHICAGO

Virgil Abloh Releases Special Merchandise for MCA Chicago Show

Grab your checkbooks, Virgil Abloh fans. The designer is offering three new handbags for sale in a pop-up shop that accompanies his first museum exhibition, “Figures of Speech,” at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Chicago, and they are extreme limited editions. Only six Caravaggio Bags—printed with the Old Master’s The Entombment of Christ (1603–04)—are available at $1,275 a pop; an extra-large version comes in an edition of three and its price tag is $3,445. The final bag, white with an orange abstract print, is also an edition of six marked at $1,275. The show runs through September 29; the new merchandise will presumably run out much sooner.

Matthew Barney’s Latest Film to Screen Theatrically in New York

The latest film from artist Matthew Barney, which debuted at the Yale Center for British Art in New Haven, Connecticut, earlier this year, is getting a theatrical release in New York. Redoubt is set to show at Film Forum courtesy of Grasshopper Films, which has built its reputation on distributing under-the-radar, critically acclaimed festival darlings. Barney’s work focuses loosely on histories of violence and the American landscape and is also set to go on view at the UCCA Center for Contemporary Art in Beijing in September. Mercifully, as opposed to other Barney works, like the six-and-a-half-hour “Cremaster Cycle” and the nearly-six-hour River of Fundament, the work clocks in at a manageable two hours. —Alex Greenberger

Barnes Foundation to Expand Virtual Reality Programming

With funding from the Philadelphia-based organization the Barra Foundation, the Barnes Foundation will expand its virtual reality programming. The initiative’s first phase launched in 2017 in collaboration with the Free Library of Philadelphia, and the inaugural project involved bringing VR headsets to five local libraries, which were programmed with a virtual tour of the Barnes’s art galleries. Those who used the headsets were given an Art for All Community Pass, which offers free admission to the Barnes for one year. The Barnes’s VR projects will now appear at 62 sites across Philadelphia, including senior centers, public parks, and recreation centers.