Sultan Sooud Al Qassemi Calls for Gender Parity at Sharjah Art Museum, and More: Morning Links from August 27, 2019

News
A Tarsila do Amaral retrospective at the São Paulo Museum of Art has become the most heavily-trafficked exhibition in its history, usurping a 1997 show of Monet paintings. [The Art Newspaper]
Claire Richardson has been named executive director of the Australian Center for Contemporary Art in Melbourne. [Artforum]
Solveig Øvstebø will step down as executive director and chief curator of the University of Chicago’s Renaissance Society museum after seven years. [ARTnews]
Long Reads
Nell Painter on the art of Romare Bearden, as she celebrates Mary Schmidt Campbell’s 2018 biography of him, titled An American Odyssey: “He always balanced his visualization of black life with canonical influences, creating a many-layered art that cannot be reduced to one tradition alone.” [The Nation]
Protests in Hong Kong have left the city in tumult. Barbara Pollack looks into how the demonstrators’ activism is affecting the local art scene. [ARTnews]
Reimagining Spaces
ARTnews Top 200 Collector Sultan Sooud Al Qassemi wants to have 50 percent of the art on view at the Sharjah Art Museum be the work of women. “In the 20th century, there is no excuse not to have equal representation,” he said. [The National]
Photographer Elle Pérez says of their public art exhibition of black-and-white photos at bus stops across New York City: “When restricted to the immediate radius of a bus stop, we are given the opportunity to actually survey our surroundings.” [Observer]
Misc.
Behold some of the first glances of the otherworldly art at this year’s Burning Man festival. [Curbed]