Yayoi Kusama ‘Infinity Mirrored Room’ to Go on View Permanently at Crystal Bridges Museum in Arkansas

Most times, when Yayoi Kusama’s “Infinity Mirrored Rooms” get shown at museums, they stay on view for several months at a time, and during their run, they get stormed with visitors. But one U.S. museum has plans to keep a Kusama installation for much longer than usual.

The Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville, Arkansas, has acquired Kusama’s 2018 installation Infinity Mirrored Room―My Heart is Dancing Into the Universe, and will make it accessible to members starting this Saturday. After a month-long members-only period, the piece will go on view to the public on October 2.

“Yayoi Kusama is an incredibly important figure in art, and her ‘Infinity Rooms’ are really something special,” Alejo Benedetti, an assistant curator at the museum, told ARTnews. “We like to have as much of the collection on view as possible. It seems natural to have it permanently on view.”

Asked how much the work was acquired for, Benedetti said, “We have a party line: ‘Once an artwork enters our collection, it’s priceless.’ ” The work was bought from Victoria Miro Gallery in London, where it debuted last year.

Like many other “Infinity Mirrored Room” works, this one is composed of lights, reflective surfaces, and wood, and allows viewers to see their reflections split and duplicated throughout what appears to be a never-ending landscape. Similar works have generated long lines and lots of Instagrams—75,000 people reportedly saw a Kusama show at David Zwirner gallery in New York in 2017. And the Crystal Bridges installation is hardly the only one of its kind going on view this fall. The Institute of Contemporary Art Boston and the Westport Arts Center in Connecticut will also open works of the sort next month.