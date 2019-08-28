Sackler Family’s Company Proposes Opioid Settlement, High Museum Receives Impressionist Paintings, and More: Morning Links from August 28, 2019 [Updated]

[To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.]
Controversies
Update, 10:30 a.m.: Purdue Pharma—a company owned by the controversial Sackler family, which has been a significant donor to art museums in America and Europe—is reportedly willing to pay between $10 billion and $12 billion to settle 2,000 lawsuits. The cases have dealt with OxyContin, a painkiller that the company manufactured while allegedly misleading the public about drug’s addictive properties. [An earlier version of this post—and the Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter—incorrectly stated that the cases have been settled. Settlement talks are reportedly in progress.] [NBC News]
Here’s everything we know so far about convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s ties to the art world. [ARTnews]
In the wake of a controversy over Warren B. Kanders, a former Whitney Museum board member whose defense manufacturing company produces tear-gas canisters, Adam Weinberg discussed how philanthropy at museums may change. He said, “We would hate to see those who wish to support our efforts in bringing the work of American artists to a broad public become discouraged from doing so.” [The Art Newspaper]
Museums
More than 20 Impressionist paintings by Claude Monet, Pierre-Auguste Renoir, and others have been gifted to the High Museum of Art in Atlanta, Georgia, by Doris and Shouky Shaheen. It’s one of the most significant donations of European art in the museum’s history. [The New York Times]
With her new commission for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s facade, Wangechi Mutu will focus on the representation of women in historical artworks. “They’re seen as powerful, of course, because they’re holding up the king, or they’re carrying the staff, but they’re forever laboring under the weight of whatever these men have created,” she said. “So I thought, Well, release them from that.” [W Magazine]
London’s National Gallery of Art will reportedly acquire Orazio Gentileschi’s The Finding of Moses. The painting is currently on loan to the museum, reportedly from collector Graham Kirkham. [The Art Newspaper]
Galleries
The Contemporary Istanbul art fair has revealed the exhibitor list for its 2019 edition. [Press Release]
Artists
Former Institute of Contemporary Arts London artistic director Ekow Eshun on “why being an African artist is so important today.” [CNN]
Ahead of a major outing at Gagosian gallery in New York next month, Deborah Solomon profiles Richard Serra, the Minimalist sculptor behind hulking installations constructed from steel. Is his new work tender? “I don’t think in those terms. It sounds like you are talking about steak.” [The New York Times]
Pokémon
A headline we simply could not make up: “Pokémon GO community faces problems with art museum.” [The Auburn Plainsman]