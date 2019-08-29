Mao Portraitist Dies, Recession Fears, No-Deal Brexit Fears, and More: Morning Links from August 29, 2019

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.
News
By some indicators, the rich are spending less than in recent years, which could help push the U.S. economy into recession. [CNBC]
Many in the U.K. art world are not pleased about Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s plan to suspend Parliament as the possibility of a no-deal Brexit looms. [The Art Newspaper]
Nan Goldin was among the activists arrested at a protest outside New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s office in Manhattan yesterday. The protestors were calling on the governor to approve the use of overdose protection centers, where people can legally consume drugs. [ARTnews]
R.I.P.
Wang Guodong, who for years painted the portrait of Mao Zedong that hangs in Tiananmen Square in Beijing, died at the age of 88. [The New York Times]
Corinna da Fonseca-Wollheim: “Mario Davidovsky, a Pulitzer Prize-winning composer who opened up new vistas in chamber music by pairing live acoustic instruments with electronics,” died at the age of 85. [The New York Times]
Food
Nicolas Party has made organizing elaborate dinner parties part of his practice. Kate Guadagnino attended one at a mansion in Newport, Rhode Island. [T: The New York Times Style Magazine]
Reviewing Da Long Yi, a new hotpot establishment near galleries in Manhattan’s Chinatown, food critic Pete Wells writes, “The menu is illustrated with still-life ingredient photographs that look as if Vermeer painted them, and the pictures aren’t that far off from reality.” [The New York Times]
Opinion
Felix Salmon on the politics and value of seats on museum boards: “…increasingly we live not in a world where museums collect collectors, but rather in a world where collectors collect museums.” [The Art Newspaper]
Ben Davis reviews the newly opened Sam Gilliam show at Dia:Beacon in New York. [Artnet News]