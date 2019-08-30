Chicago Imagism Scores, Art Fairs Evolve, and More: Morning Links from August 30, 2019

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.
Exposure
Roberta Smith swoons over an “idiosyncratic but excellent” exhibition devoted to Chicago Imagist Roger Brown at the Museum of Arts and Design in New York. “Over the course of this motley, illuminating exhibition, it may occur to you that all of Brown’s works are still lifes—a silent absence, or freezing, of motion—of some sort.” [The New York Times]
CNN talked to Olafur Eliasson about what art can do to fight climate change. “Bringing an experiential narrative to knowledge … gives you a certain empowerment,” he says. [CNN]
Nelson Stevens of the Chicago-based collective AfriCOBRA (African Commune of Bad Relevant Artists) spoke to the Guardian. “In the 1960s and 1970s, I never slept at all. … It was too exciting a time.” [The Guardian]
Fairs
The Bridge fair in the Hamptons is changing its ways, turning from individual presentations to curated pavilions in a manner that “frees [dealers] of logistics,” fair co-founder Max Levai said. [ARTnews]
A Public Affair, a fair in Brussels devoted to often-immaterial performance art, “introduces new protocol to specify what is on offer and its secondary market development.” [The Art Newspaper]
Check out a preview of Portal: Governors Island, a “sprawling, instantly engaging, and often provocative art fair” opening on Saturday and running every weekend through September on Governors Island in New York. “Portal has taken over four of the historic brick homes on Colonels Row, and each of the nearly 100 artists included in the fair are given a room—or a kitchen, or a hallway, or a stairwell, or a closet, or a porch, or a spot on the front lawn—and are allowed to do whatever they like with it.” [Gothamist]
Art
Tadao Cern talks about an arresting photograph he took of two women sleeping on a beach on the Baltic Coast. “It was important that the photos were perfectly candid, so I didn’t tell anyone I was shooting them.” [The Guardian]
The New York Review of Books went in on the exhibition “Drawing the Curtain: Maurice Sendak’s Designs for Opera and Ballet” at the Morgan Library & Museum in New York. “You wanted a fresh, dumb designer and, God help you, you found one,” the famed illustrator and children’s book author once wrote to a peer. [The New York Review of Books]
“Museum of Illusions’ Upside Down House: Immersive Fun or Stupid Instagram Stunt?” [Los Angeles Times]
Misc.
Tobi Haslett reviewed Self-Portrait in Black and White: Unlearning Race, a new book by writer (sometimes on the subject of art) Thomas Chatterton Williams. [Bookforum]
A New York City Council member was pleased to meet Kate Fowle, the incoming director of MoMA PS1 in Queens. [Twitter]