ARTnews In Brief: Frieze London Names New Artistic Director, and More from September 3, 2019

COURTESY FRIEZE/DENIZ GUZEL

Tuesday, September 3, 2019

A Triple-Header at ‘Garage’

Simone Leigh fans, take note: the cover of the new issue of Garage bears a portrait of the actress and singer Zendaya conceived by Leigh and shot by Ryan McGinley. (You can view the image on Zendaya’s Instagram, where it has garnered more than 1.3 million likes.) The cover comes as Leigh is all over town in New York: in a solo show at the Guggenheim, in the 2019 Whitney Biennial, and on the High Line.

Björk to Release VR Version of Album

The art world and Björk have an unusual relationship—though museums, including New York’s Museum of Modern Art, have been quick to show her work, they’ve often been lambasted by critics for doing so. The experimental musician has pressed on anyway, and on Monday Pitchfork reported that Björk will release a VR version of her 2015 album Vulnicura. A similar work had previously been on view in a touring exhibition that showed at London’s Somerset House, and the re-release of Vulnicura drops Friday, September 6.

African Photography Biennial Names 2019 Participants

Rencontres de Bamako, the African photography biennial that takes place in Mali, has revealed the 85 artists that will participate in its 2019 edition, which opens on November 30 and runs through January 31, 2020. This edition of the biennial carries the theme “Streams of Consciousness,” and is curated by a team led by Bonaventure Soh Bejeng Ndikung, an independent curator and founder of Berlin’s Savvy Contemporary space. The show will include works by Bouchra Khalili, the Otolith Group, Liz Johnson Artur, and many more.

Frieze London Names New Artistic Director

Eva Langret has been named the artistic director of Frieze London. Langret will take over the position in November, following the 2019 edition of the fair, which will occur October 3 through 6 with a preview on October 2. Langret most recently worked at Tiwani Contemporary, a gallery based in London.