Sterling Ruby Hits the Runway, Bill Cunningham’s Legacy Lives, and More: Morning Links from September 3, 2019

Celebration
Musician Ellie Goulding got married to Caspar Jopling, a five-year veteran of Sotheby’s and nephew of art dealer Jay Jopling of White Cube gallery, and their wedding was a star-studded affair. Among the guests were artist Tracy Emin as well as Siena Miller and Lucas Zwirner in a three-piece suit. [Harper’s Bazzar]
On the occasion of a new book with more than 700 photographs organized by decade, the New York Times paid tribute to the late Bill Cunningham, who filled its pages with striking pictures for ages. “He had an unerring eye for catching every fashion wave well before anyone else, and doing so not just on runways (though he loved designer fashion shows), but out there on the pavement of good old gritty Gotham.” [The New York Times]
Work
The New York Times devoted part of Labor Day to celebrating arts workers who help make culture happen, from dancers and film projectionists to makers of frames that preserve and conserve art. [The New York Times]
Mnuchin Gallery in New York is kicking off the season with a survey of pioneering painter Alma Thomas ahead of a major traveling retrospective. [ARTnews]
“Brazil’s National Museum in Rio de Janeiro, which was gutted by a fire last year, plans to reopen a wing in 2022 for the bicentennial of Brazilian independence,” pending the availability of $30 million for an initial stage of renovation and an exhibition of objects salvaged from the museum’s collection of scientific and anthropological material. [The Art Newspaper]
Artists
Artist Sterling Ruby “wants to take his designs to a wider audience. But will his new clothing line devalue his other work?” [The New Yorker]
The Guardian reviewed a David Smith exhibition at Yorkshire Sculpture Park in England. “In the YSP’s pristine Underground Gallery, as well as on the grass outside, you can see almost everything from almost every angle.” [The Guardian]
Artist Howardena Pindell kept a brief diary of a day for MoMA, starting with a late-night viewing of The Matrix. “An African American woman wrote The Matrix series and the directors and producers stole it from her.” [MoMA Magazine]
Misc.
After doing extensive damage to the Bahamas, Hurricane Dorian is moving toward the U.S., where it’s expected to get “dangerously” close to Florida’s east coast late Tuesday and into Wednesday. [CNN]
“David Bowie’s cherished altarpiece of Saint Catherine by Jacopo Tintoretto has returned to Venice after more than 200 years thanks to the Belgian collector Marnix Neerman, who has been revealed as the buyer.” The painting, which goes on show at the Palazzo Ducale this week in an exhibition of Flemish and Italian Old Masters, sold last year for £191,000 ($229,850) at Sotheby’s. [The Art Newspaper]
The Ooga Booga Store in Los Angeles has closed—though it’ll continue operations online and at a pop-up at the Hammer Museum into January. [Instagram]