Betye Saar Steps into the Spotlight, Controversy at the Kemper Museum of Art, and More: Morning Links from September 4, 2019

Artists
Ahead of exhibitions set to open at the Museum of Modern Art in New York and the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, Holland Cotter profiles artist Betye Saar. “It’s about time!” the 93-year-old artist tells Cotter of her late-career fame. [The New York Times]
Saar isn’t the only artist getting a long-overdue spotlight this season: Mnuchin Gallery in New York is mounting an Alma Thomas survey that arrives in September, ahead of a touring retrospective due to open in 2021. [ARTnews]
John Currin may be known for his Mannerist-influenced paintings of nude women, but now he’s moved on to new subject matter: masculinity. “I sometimes think I’m trying to paint like I am Sean Connery, but the closest I’ll ever get is Clint Eastwood,” the artist said. [GQ]
See a new series of Alex Prager photographs that aim to create a Los Angeles aesthetic. [The New Yorker]
Controversies
Mariner Kemper, a trustee at the Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art in Kansas City, Missouri, has come under fire for his connections to Donald Trump’s anti-immigrant policies. Some artists have begun calling for his removal from the museum’s board. [Artforum]
Money
Michael Rakowitz is the winner of the Nasher Sculpture Center’s $100,000 prize. [ARTnews]
Art handlers are forced to accept “subpar safety conditions and low salaries” because they move between jobs at different art spaces. Hyperallergic investigates the dangers affecting their career. [Hyperallergic]
Around London
Rosalind Nashashibi will be the first-ever artist-in-residence at the National Gallery of Art in London. [The Art Newspaper]
For a Marina Abramović exhibition set to open at the Royal Academy of Arts in London next year, visitors will be able to experience Imponderabilia (1977), a performance in which viewers must squeeze between a man and a woman—both nude—to get through a narrow passageway. [The Art Newspaper]