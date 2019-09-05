Nina Katchadourian Joins Pace Gallery, Fashion Brands Boycott The Shed, and More: Morning Links from September 5, 2019

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.
News
Storied fashion photographer Peter Lindbergh has died at age 74. [New York Times]
Rosalind Nashashibi has been named the inaugural artist in residence at the National Gallery in London. [The Art Newspaper]
Conceptual artist Nina Katchadourian has joined Pace Gallery, which will unveil its huge new headquarters in New York next week. [ARTnews]
The LAPD are looking back into a stash of art that was stolen from California residences in the 1990s as a new tip has been received from an auctioneer. Several pieces of art, including works by Joan Mirò and Picasso, have not been returned to their original owners. [Los Angeles Times]
Activism
Five artists in Hong Kong, Samson Young, Chow Chun Fai, Wong Ka Ying, Eric Niebuhr, and Konstantin Bessmertny sound off on the political atmosphere of the city as protests over the proposed extradition bill roil on. [ARTnews]
Fashion brands Michael Kors, Vera Wang, and the Academy of Art have cancelled Fashion Week shows at The Shed in New York, after real estate developer Stephen Ross hosted a fundraiser for Donald Trump. [6 Square Feet]
Artists
Sam Gilliam speaks with the Brooklyn Rail as his long-term installation at Dia:Beacon opens, and discusses artists from Kenneth Nolandto Helen Frankenthaler to Michelangelo. “The beauty of most artists is that they don’t like each other. [Laughter] That forces them to be different.” [The Brooklyn Rail]
Ida O’Keeffe, the younger sister of Georgia, is getting her day in the sun with her new show “Ida O’Keeffe: Escaping Georgia’s Shadow” on view at the the Clark Art Institute, in Williamstown, Massachusetts. [New Yorker]
Take a look inside the idyllic studio of Yoko Kubrick in Pietrasanta, Italy where she creates her graceful marble sculptures. [T: The New York Times Style Magazine]
10 years after its turn at MoMA, Marina Abramović’s Imponderabilia will be restaged at the Royal Academy of Arts retrospective of Abramović’s work in fall 2020. “It didn’t feel normal. I’ve never walked between two naked guys like that before—not in public spaces,” one MoMA attendee said of the performance back in 2010. [ARTnews]