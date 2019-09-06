Luhring Augustine Now Co-Represents Photographer Lee Friedlander With Fraenkel Gallery

COURTESY THE ARTIST/LUHRING AUGUSTINE

New York gallery Luhring Augustine and Fraenkel Gallery in San Francisco now co-represent photographer Lee Friedlander. Fraenkel Gallery has represented the artist since its inaugural year in 1979, and has worked with him consistently over its forty year history of exhibiting photography. Luhring Augustine will have their inaugural show with Friedlander, who is known for his meticulously composed black and white photography, in the fall of 2020.

“The gallery is thrilled to have Lee join our program.” Lauren Wittels, a partner at Luhring Augustine, told ARTnews over email. “He is truly an American master, and through his exceptionally keen perception has had a strong hand in shaping how this country is viewed by all of us.”

Jeffrey Fraenkel added of the co-representation, “There is still a great deal to learn about Lee’s near six-decade career, and the brilliant artists already represented by Lawrence [Luhring] and Roland [Augustine] provide a new lens through which to understand Friedlander’s continuing achievement.”

Now 85 years old, work by Friedlander is held in the collections of institutions such as the Museum of Modern Art, the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C., the Whitney, and the Art Institute of Chicago. Friedlander has also produced over fifty publications of work, and in 2005, he won the esteemed Hasselblad Award for fine art photography, and was the subject of a traveling retrospective organized by the Museum of Modern Art.

Wittels added, “To have the opportunity to work with him at this high point in his career is a gift. We are also very excited to further our long relationship with our colleagues at Fraenkel Gallery.”