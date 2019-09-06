Wangechi Mutu Outside at the Met, New Controversy at the V&A, and More: Morning Links from September 6, 2019

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.
Fashion
Artist Kehinde Wiley, Salon 94 founder Jeanne Greenberg Rohatyn, and ARTnews Top 200 collector Pamela J. Joyner were named on Vanity Fair’s 2019 Best-Dressed List. [ARTnews]
Antwaun Sargent previews a section from his forthcoming book The New Black Vanguard: Photography Between Art and Fashion, which will be published by Aperture in October. [New York Times]
Visual artist and rapper Kilo Kish was featured in Rodarte’s pearlescent and painterly new photo campaign. [Elle]
Artists
Beginning next week, sculptures by Wangechi Mutu will bookend the entrance of the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Mutu is the inaugural artist given a commission for the facade of the building. Her four bronze statues of women seated regally will be on view through January 12. [New York Times]
Elinor Carucci’s tender portraiture captures heartfelt moments of womanhood in middle age. [New Yorker]
New York gallery The Hole has a show inspired by indie rock from the early 2000s, and a scene-y opening brought in a mix of musicians and artists. [ARTnews]
Working Conditions
Hyperallergic collected stories of untenable working conditions from art handlers, from one who was hurt installing the New Museum’s Pipilotti Rist show in 2016 to another who fell down six floors of an elevator shaft in a Chelsea gallery.
[Hyperallergic]
Part of the ceiling of the Portland Art Museum’s ballroom collapsed this week, though no one was hurt. [OregonLive]
The V&A
Tristram Hunt, director of the Victoria & Albert Museum in London, defended maintaining relationships with fossil fuel companies. “I don’t have a problem with having relationships with those organisations, like for example BP who are thinking very carefully about a zero-carbon future,” he said.
[The Art Newspaper]
Hunt had previously remarked that he was “proud” to have accepted financial support from the Sackler family. [ARTnews]