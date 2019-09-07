Tom Ford on Georgia O’Keeffe: ‘I Thought She Was the Strangest Person I Ever Met’

CLINT SPAULDING/WWD/SHUTTERSTOCK

Could it be that the man who has set beauty standards for so many women obsessed with defying age was inspired by an elderly and wrinkled Georgia O’Keeffe?

One of the offerings in Rob Haskell’s profile of fashion designer and filmmaker Tom Ford in the September issue of Vogue is a glimpse at Ford’s art collection. A photo accompanying the story has him sitting in his Los Angeles living room in front of a moody Morris Louis. Haskell writes: “The things [on view in Ford’s home] are great things, particularly the art: Andy Warhol, Franz Kline, Morris Louis, Lucio Fontana.” (He notes a Cindy Sherman photograph too.)

A little later, we learn about an artwork Ford will never let go: