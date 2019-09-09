ARTnews In Brief: Kemper Art Museum to Reopen After Renovations, $5 M. Gift to Bruce Museum, and More from September 9, 2019

COURTESY KEMPER ART MUSEUM/JAMES EWING

Kemper Art Museum to Re-Open After Renovations Later This Month

This fall, the Kemper Art Museum in Missouri will undergo a major expansion and renovation, as part of two new capital projects on the campus of Washington University in St. Louis, where the museum is located. The renovations will increase space dedicated to public exhibitions by nearly 50 percent, and the museum will open with a show by Ai Weiwei, Ai Weiwei: Bare Life which will remain on view through January 5. The newly renovated Kemper Art Museum, which is designed by the Philadelphia-based architecture firm KieranTimberlake, will open on September 28.

A $5 Million Gift, Courtesy the Cohens

The Bruce Museum in Greenwich, Connecticut, has received a gift of $5 million in support of its expansion and renovation campaign, which is set to double the size of the current museum to span 70,000 square feet. The donation comes from the charitable foundation of ARTnews Top 200 collectors Steven and Alexandra Cohen, who previously gave the Bruce $100,000 in 2014. The donation will fund the campaign’s plan for a new education wing, which will include new classrooms and quadruple its current size. The education wing, to be named in honor of the Cohens, will have its own to accommodate the over 200 students the museum receives each day.

Ugo Rondinone and Sotheby’s Join Forces for Benefit Auction

Artist Ugo Rondinone and Sotheby’s have organized an auction to support bladder cancer treatment research. Proceeds from the sale, which is part of Sotheby’s Contemporary Curated auction on September 26 in New York, will go to Weill Medical College of Cornell University. Work by 14 artists, including Rondinone, Sarah Lucas, Carroll Dunham, John Giorno, Pat Steir, and Franz West, will be on offer at the auction. Rondinone, who was diagnosed with high-grade bladder cancer in 2017, said in a statement, “Like most people, I had never heard of it or known someone diagnosed with bladder cancer. Despite the high incidence rate, treatment of Bladder Cancer has not changed much over the past 25 years.”

Knight Foundation Invests Over $2 Million in St. Paul–Based Arts Organizations and Initiatives

The John S. and James L. Knight Foundation will give $2.15 million to the city of St. Paul, Minnesota, to support its art scene, with new investments in the downtown area including $1.5 million to the Minnesota Museum of American Art, $200,000 to the Saint Paul Downtown Alliance, $100,000 to the St. Paul Public Library, and $50,000 to St. Paul’s “Tech for All” initiative. Additionally, $200,000 will go to Creative Enterprise Zone to support its annual Chroma Zone Mural & Art Festival, and $100,000 to the Minnesota Opera. In a statement, Knight Foundation program director Jai Winston said, “It’s a time of transformation in St. Paul, as our city claims its place as a lively, engaging urban hub. Building on palpable local momentum, these investments aim to inspire new energy and interest in downtown and beyond, making the city a more attractive place to live, work, play and stay.”