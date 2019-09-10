Vija Celmins Market Grows, Simon Hantaï Estate Heads to Gagosian, and More: Morning Links from September 10, 2019

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.
Market
Gagosian gallery now represents the estate of Simon Hantaï, the French postwar abstractionist who was known for his folded canvases. [ARTnews]
With a Met Breuer retrospective in the pipeline, the market for Vija Celmins’s meticulously crafted work may soon grow. [Bloomberg]
Bansky’s former agent, Steve Lazarides, has quit the art world, citing its “snobbery.” [The Art Newspaper]
Philanthropy
After controversy surrounding Warren B. Kanders’s departure from the Whitney Museum’s board, Darren Walker, the Ford Foundation’s president, talks about the problems facing boards at U.S. museums today. “I think one of the challenges is that in this time of growing inequality, boards that are not more diverse are more vulnerable to attacks,” he said. [Artnet News]
“Must Modern Philanthropy Be So Corrosive?” An expert ponders how philanthropy ought to change in light of controversy surrounding the MIT Media Lab. [Nonprofit Quarterly]
Revising Art History
In a new show at the Brooklyn Historical Society, artist Kameelah Janan Rasheed has debuted new sound works that aim to complicate notions about Muslims living in the borough. [The New York Times]
According to critic Jonathan Jones, “it was Christian artists who pioneered the gay kiss.” [The Guardian]
Tom Finkelpearl, New York City’s commissioner of cultural affairs, on the need to diversify art institutions in the city: “There will not be—and should not be—a definitive ‘end’ to this process.” [The Art Newspaper]
Art Outdoors
“For the first time in 117 years, sculptures occupy the erstwhile empty niches of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s exterior.” The artist behind those new sculptures: Wangechi Mutu. [Hyperallergic]
Check in with street artist Bahia Shehab, whose work famously appeared on walls in Cairo during the Arab Spring and who is now making new work about Brexit. [The New Yorker]
Lives
Neil Montanus, the photographer most famous for his eye-popping Kodak Colorama pictures, has died at 92. [The New York Times]