Felix LA, Frieze Competitor Fair, Expands for 2020 Edition

Following its inaugural edition earlier this year, Felix LA will return in 2020 with an expanded exhibitor list of 60 gallerists, up from the 41 that participated in 2019. That means the boutique fair, for which galleries are invited to participate, has grown by 30 percent in its second year.

Gallerists showing for the first time include P.P.O.W in New York, Patron in Chicago, Andrew Kreps in New York, and Boers-Li in Beijing and New York. Also showing at the fair for the first time is a museum: the Institute of Contemporary Arts, London.

“We are thrilled to expand Felix’s community and welcome an incredible slate of new and returning exhibitors for the second edition,” Felix LA cofounders Dean Valentine, Al Morán, and Mills Morán told ARTnews in a joint statement. “The growth and diversification of our roster attests to the burgeoning Los Angeles art scene and the desperate need for the new type of art fair experience that Felix offered collectors and exhibitors alike. We look forward to welcoming old friends and new friends to Felix LA 2020.”

The fair takes place from February 13-16, and is scheduled to coincide with three other fairs, Frieze Los Angeles, Art Los Angeles Contemporary (ALAC), and Spring/Break. As with the 2019 edition, the 2020 Felix LA fair will be set in rooms and bungalows at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel.

The full exhibitor list follows below.

56 Henry, New York

Adams and Ollman, Portland

Baik + Khneysser, Los Angeles

BANG + Make Room, Beijing and Los Angeles

Nicelle Beauchene, New York

Grice Bench, Los Angeles

Michael Benevento, Los Angeles

Boers-Li Gallery, Beijing | New York

Bortolami, New York

Bureau, New York

Canada, New York

Chapter NY, New York

Clearing, New York

Corbett vs. Dempsey, Chicago

Document, Chicago

Galerie Frank Elbaz, Dallas and Paris

Empty Gallery, Hong Kong

James Fuentes, New York

Kavi Gupta, Chicago

Jack Hanley, New York

Institute of Contemporary Arts, London

Alison Jacques, London

Anton Kern, New York

Klemm’s, Berlin

Carl Kostyál, London

Andrew Kreps, New York

Tanya Leighton, Berlin

Josh Lilley, London

Linn Lühnn, Düsseldorf

Lulu, Mexico City

M+B, Los Angeles

Marlborough, New York and London

Nino Mier, Los Angeles

Morán Morán, Los Angeles

mother’s tankstation, Dublin

Neue Alte Brüke, Frankfurt

Nicodim, Los Angeles

P·P·O·W Gallery, New York

Parrasch Heijnen, Los Angeles

Patron, Chicago

Peres Projects, Berlin

Praz-Delavallade, Los Angeles and Paris

Project Native Informant, London

Rental Gallery, East Hampton

Roberts Projects, Culver City

Kenny Schachter, London

Jessica Silverman Gallery, San Francisco

Soft Opening, London

Thomas Solomon Art Advisory, New York

Sweetwater, Berlin, Berlin

Rachel Uffner, New York

Galeria Raster, Warsaw

Galerie Barbara Weiss, Berlin

Wentrup, Berlin

Volume Gallery, Chicago

Kate Werble, New York

White Columns, New York

ZERO, Milan