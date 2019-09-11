Felix LA, Frieze Competitor Fair, Expands for 2020 Edition

Following its inaugural edition earlier this year, Felix LA will return in 2020 with an expanded exhibitor list of 60 gallerists, up from the 41 that participated in 2019. That means the boutique fair, for which galleries are invited to participate, has grown by 30 percent in its second year.
Gallerists showing for the first time include P.P.O.W in New York, Patron in Chicago, Andrew Kreps in New York, and Boers-Li in Beijing and New York. Also showing at the fair for the first time is a museum: the Institute of Contemporary Arts, London.
“We are thrilled to expand Felix’s community and welcome an incredible slate of new and returning exhibitors for the second edition,” Felix LA cofounders Dean Valentine, Al Morán, and Mills Morán told ARTnews in a joint statement. “The growth and diversification of our roster attests to the burgeoning Los Angeles art scene and the desperate need for the new type of art fair experience that Felix offered collectors and exhibitors alike. We look forward to welcoming old friends and new friends to Felix LA 2020.”
The fair takes place from February 13-16, and is scheduled to coincide with three other fairs, Frieze Los Angeles, Art Los Angeles Contemporary (ALAC), and Spring/Break. As with the 2019 edition, the 2020 Felix LA fair will be set in rooms and bungalows at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel.
The full exhibitor list follows below.
56 Henry, New York
Adams and Ollman, Portland
Baik + Khneysser, Los Angeles
BANG + Make Room, Beijing and Los Angeles
Nicelle Beauchene, New York
Grice Bench, Los Angeles
Michael Benevento, Los Angeles
Boers-Li Gallery, Beijing | New York
Bortolami, New York
Bureau, New York
Canada, New York
Chapter NY, New York
Clearing, New York
Corbett vs. Dempsey, Chicago
Document, Chicago
Galerie Frank Elbaz, Dallas and Paris
Empty Gallery, Hong Kong
James Fuentes, New York
Kavi Gupta, Chicago
Jack Hanley, New York
Institute of Contemporary Arts, London
Alison Jacques, London
Anton Kern, New York
Klemm’s, Berlin
Carl Kostyál, London
Andrew Kreps, New York
Tanya Leighton, Berlin
Josh Lilley, London
Linn Lühnn, Düsseldorf
Lulu, Mexico City
M+B, Los Angeles
Marlborough, New York and London
Nino Mier, Los Angeles
Morán Morán, Los Angeles
mother’s tankstation, Dublin
Neue Alte Brüke, Frankfurt
Nicodim, Los Angeles
P·P·O·W Gallery, New York
Parrasch Heijnen, Los Angeles
Patron, Chicago
Peres Projects, Berlin
Praz-Delavallade, Los Angeles and Paris
Project Native Informant, London
Rental Gallery, East Hampton
Roberts Projects, Culver City
Kenny Schachter, London
Jessica Silverman Gallery, San Francisco
Soft Opening, London
Thomas Solomon Art Advisory, New York
Sweetwater, Berlin, Berlin
Rachel Uffner, New York
Galeria Raster, Warsaw
Galerie Barbara Weiss, Berlin
Wentrup, Berlin
Volume Gallery, Chicago
Kate Werble, New York
White Columns, New York
ZERO, Milan