Robert Frank Sampler, Museum Movies, Lonnie Bunch Tweets—and More: Morning Links from September 11, 2019

News
Pace Gallery’s first preview of its gleaming eight-story headquarters in New York came with announcements of new curatorial appointments and word of a blessing ceremony by a shaman. [ARTnews]
The best way to pay tribute to photographer Robert Frank may be to lock eyes on his pictures and glean from them what you can. Here’s a sampler. [ARTnews]
Lonnie G. Bunch III, the recently installed secretary Smithsonian Institution, sent out his first tweet—and the results are heartening. [Twitter]
Artists
Here’s the story of Beverly Pepper, the 96-year-old sculptor (“Woman of Steel,” the headline says) and environmental artist born in America and now living in Italy. [T: The New York Times Style Magazine]
A show in London devoted to James Rosenquist—Pop art pioneer and peer of Andy Warhol—got a nod in the Guardian. “When he and Jim would see each other Andy would say: ‘Jim, you know you’re my favourite artist,’ and Jim would say: ‘No Andy, you’re my favourite artist.’ This would go back and forth for a while until they got tired of it.” [The Guardian]
To See
The Art Newspaper has a preview of the big Leondardo da Vinci exhibition at the Louvre. Speaking of loans, a curator said, “I think it will be a very impressive selection. Britain, ironically in this moment of Brexit, is the most important lender.” [The Art Newspaper]
“A Gorgeous Art Deco Terminal is Hidden in Newark Airport.” Check out the “understatedly epic story of Building 1, an Art Deco beauty built in 1935 as the original terminal building of what was then Newark Metropolitan Airport.” [Untapped Cities]
Misc.
Rainer Judd, the daughter of fabled Minimalist sculptor Donald Judd, took to the airwaves of Marfa Public Radio to discuss “the reasons her father moved to the Big Bend” and her roots in West Texas. [Marfa Public Radio]
New York Times dance critic Siobhan Burke wrote about “five dance Instagram accounts you should follow.” [New York Times]
“Why You Should Actually Stop And Look At The Art In This Hotel.” Which hotel? Madrid’s VP Plaza España Design hotel, which “has millions of dollars worth of art displayed throughout the building.” [Forbes]
The Ringer has a roundup of art-museum movies. “ ‘To an art museum’ is probably not the first answer most people would offer when deciding where they’d like to be transported by a movie. … But movies do occasionally take viewers to art museums, and they often make for surprisingly intriguing journeys—even as someone who genuinely likes art museums, I’ve never had as much fun at the Met as I did watching Pierce Brosnan mastermind an art heist at the Met (in 1999’s The Thomas Crown Affair).” [The Ringer]