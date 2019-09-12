Biennale of Sydney Releases Artist List for 2020 Edition With Focus on Indigenous Artists

ANNA CERATO

The Biennale of Sydney in Australia has revealed the full artist list for its 2020 edition. Some 98 artists and collectives are lined up to participate in the exhibition, which is due to run next year from March 14 to June 8.

The focus of the show curated by Brook Andrew, a member of the Wiradjuri people, is the “unresolved past anxieties and hidden layers of the supernatural,” according to a statement. Its title is “NIRIN,” after the Wiradjuri word for “edge.”

Andrew has previously stated that the title is meant to reference a de-centering that he hopes to achieve with a Biennial, which focuses in large part on indigenous artists and members of various diasporas.

Among the indigenous artists lined up for the event are various members of First Nations hailing from areas near Sydney—Noŋgirrŋa Marawili (Darrpirra/Yirrkala) and S.J Norman (Wiradjuri) among them. There are also Native Americans included in the show, such as Nicholas Galanin (a citizen of the Sitka Tribe in Alaska who recently wrote for ARTnews about his decision to pull out of the Whitney Biennial in July) and Demian DinéYazhi´ (Navajo), who is participating alongside the activist initiative that he founded, R.I.S.E. Other artists include Arthur Jafa, who has said he will consider blackness in relation to Australia with his new work.

The full artist list follows.

Adrift Lab

Tony Albert

Charlotte Allingham

Maria Thereza Alves

Lhola Amira

Joël Andrianomearisoa

ArTree Nepal

Tarek Atoui

Sammy Baloji

Denilson Baniwa

Bankstown Poetry Slam

BE.

Namila Benson

Sissel M Bergh

Huma Bhabha

Blacktown Native Institution

Karim Bleus

Anna Boghiguian

Mohamed Bourouissa

Breaking Bread

Eric Bridgeman and Haus Yuriyal

Tania Bruguera

Vajiko Chachkhiani

Club Ate: Justin Shoulder and Bhenji Ra

Colectivo Ayllu

Victoria Santa Cruz (1922–2014)

Randy Lee Cutler

Jose Dávila

Demian DinéYazhi´ and R.I.S.E.: Radical Indigenous Survivance & Empowerment

Karla Dickens

Léuli Eshrãghi

André Eugène

FAFSWAG

Jes Fan

First Dog on the Moon

Brian Fuata

FUNPARK Coalition

Nicholas Galanin

Stuart Geddes and Trent Walter

Fátima Rodrigo Gonzales

Josep Grau-Garriga (1929–2011)

Ramin Haerizadeh, Rokni Haerizadeh and Hesam Rahmanian

Lawrence Abu Hamdan

Aziz Hazara

Lily Hibberd

Lucas Ihlein and Kim Williams

Iltja Ntjarra / Namatjira School of Art

Arthur Jafa

Hannah Catherine Jones

Aslaug Magdalena Juliussen

Emily Karaka

Bronwyn Katz

Kylie Kwong

Tarek Lakhrissi

Barbara McGrady

Ibrahim Mahama

Stone Kulimoe’anga Maka

Noŋgirrŋa Marawili

Teresa Margolles

Misheck Masamvu

Katarina Matiasek

Mayunkiki

John Miller and Elisapeta Heta

Jota Mombaça

Mostaff Muchawaya

Prof Sir Zanele Muholi

The Mulka Project

MzRizk

Elicura Chihuailaf Nahuelpán

Paulo Nazareth

S.J Norman

Musa N Nxumalo

Manuel Ocampo

Erkan Özgen

Parramatta Female Factory

Taqralik Partridge

Rosana Paulino

Laure Prouvost

Public Redress System

Reading Oceania

Lisa Reihana

Andrew Rewald

Shaheed / Witness / Kashmir

STARTTS (NSW Service for the Treatment and Rehabilitation of Torture and Trauma Survivors)

Adrian Stimson

Anders Sunna

Suohpanterror

Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers

Latai Taumoepeau

Tennant Creek Brio

Warwick Thornton

Kalisolaite ‘Uhila

Gina Athena Ulysse

Ahmed Umar

Unbound Collective

Kunmanara Williams (1952–2019)

Luke Willis Thompson

Pedro Wonaeamirri