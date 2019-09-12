Larry Gagosian Gets Interviewed by GQ Style, Barely Fair Showcases Miniature Art in Chicago, and More: Morning Links from September 12, 2019

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.
Marquee Names
In an interview with GQ Style, Larry Gagosian discussed his wedding in Las Vegas, being starstruck by Bob Dylan, and more. ARTnews rounded up some of the highlights of the conversation. [ARTnews]
Arthur Lubow remembers photographer Robert Frank, who died at age 94: “Mr. Frank’s discovery of America was partly a journey of disillusionment.” [The New York Times]
Exhibitions
On the occasion of the announcement of h/er first solo shows on the West Coast, artist and musician Genesis Breyer P-Orridge talked with ARTnews about pandrogeny, death, and more. [ARTnews]
A new show at the Centre Pompidou in Paris features some 60 paintings by Francis Bacon and focuses on the ways literature informed his work. Among his influences were Proust, Nietzsche, and T. S. Eliot. [The New York Times]
Lives
The singer-songwriter Daniel Johnston, who also worked as a visual artist, has died at age 58. [Rolling Stone]
Windy City
The Barely Fair, a new art fair dedicated to miniature artworks, will open in Chicago later this month. The event will feature shoebox-size booths. [The New York Times]
The Art Institute of Chicago has tapped the architectural firm Barozzi/Veiga to spearhead an extensive redesign of its campus. [Chicago Tribune]
Museums
The Oakland Museum of California has launched an $85 million capital campaign to raise funds for a renovation and new landscaping. [The Art Newspaper]
The Manchester Art Gallery in England has made acquisitions of works by women artists in an effort to correct the gender disparity in its permanent collection. [The Guardian]