Russ & Daughters Exhibition Goes On View in New York, Sam Gilliam at Dia:Beacon, and More: Morning Links from September 13, 2019

News
The National Art Gallery of the Bahamas is providing survivors of Hurricane Dorian with what executive director Amanda Coulson describes as a “sanctuary space” in the aftermath of the destructive storm. [ARTnews]
The Pushkin State Museum of Fine Arts in Moscow will take over nine contemporary art centers across Russia. [The Art Newspaper]
A painting billed as the last privately owned work created by Sandro Botticelli heads to Frieze Masters in London next month, to be priced around $30 million. [The Art Newspaper]
Must-Sees
From a Leonardo da Vinci retrospective to the first-ever Toronto Biennial of Art, here are 32 museum exhibitions and biennials not to be missed this fall. [ARTnews]
Dia:Beacon in Upstate New York is hosting a long-term installation of work by artist Sam Gilliam. The presentation, which Deborah Solomon writes “allows you to understand Mr. Gilliam’s innovations afresh,” includes his monumental Double Merge installation. [The New York Times]
Lives
Norah Stone, a prominent Bay Area collector and philanthropist, has died at age 81. She has appeared on the ARTnews Top 200 Collectors list since 1995. [ARTnews]
Food
Here’s why “the Chateau Marmont’s Japanese restaurant disappoints in more ways than one.” [Los Angeles Times]
An exhibition at New York’s Center for Jewish History takes as its subject the storied Russ & Daughters appetizing shop, which first opened on the Lower East Side in 1914. [The New York Times]
And more!
“The artworks in the room where I write inhabit my fiction everywhere, and those of them that are not explicitly conjured nevertheless recommend themselves to me daily,” author Diane Williams writes of the objects that fill her office. [The Paris Review]
A look at how a town in Iowa was a major player in the fashion industry of the early 20th century. [Atlas Obscura]