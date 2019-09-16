Daniel Buren Painting Attacked at Centre Pompidou, Banksy Work Heads to Auction, and More: Morning Links from September 16, 2019

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.
Crime
Maurizio Cattelan’s 18-karat golden toilet, titled America, has reportedly been stolen from an exhibition of the artist’s work at the Blenheim Palace in England. The show, “Victory Is Not an Option,” opened last week and is scheduled to run through October 27. [ARTnews]
A visitor to the Centre Pompidou in Paris damaged a painting by Daniel Buren with a knife. An investigation is underway, and experts are deciding the best course for restoration. [BBC]
The Market
In November, Christie’s will sell works from the collection of the late businessman Richard L. Weisman. Among the offerings will be pieces from Andy Warhol’s “Athletes” series, which was completed between 1977 and 1979. [ARTnews]
Xenophobic attacks have prevented some Nigerian galleries from exhibiting at Art Joburg in South Africa. [The Art Newspaper]
Banksy’s painting Devolved Parliament, which depicts members of the British parliament as chimpanzees, heads to auction at Sotheby’s in London this month. The work is the artist’s largest known canvas, and it is estimated to sell for £1.5 million to £2 million. [The Guardian]
Exhibitions
The artist Charles Ray is curating a show of Renaissance and Baroque bronze sculptures, presented alongside his own works, at the Hill Art Foundation in New York. “We can’t wait for people to see Charlie’s juxtapositions,” collector J. Tomilson Hill said of the exhibition, which opens September 28. [ARTnews]
“I like depicting and decorating the collateral damage, not the root cause,” Lari Pittman, who has a forthcoming retrospective at the Hammer Museum in Los Angeles, said of political aspects of his work. [Los Angeles Times]
Artists
Here’s a look inside artist Kathleen Ryan’s New York studio, where her ornate sculptures of decaying fruits are on display. [T: The New York Times Style Magazine]
Bruce Munro, whose installation “Field of Light at Sensorio” has drawn thousands of visitors to Paso Robles, California, said that, through his art, he strives “to express what it means to be alive in a genuine way.” [The New York Times]