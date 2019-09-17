Here’s the Exhibitor List for 2019’s Untitled Art Fair

Untitled, Art, a satellite fair to Art Basel Miami Beach, has named the 126 exhibitors, who will take part in its eighth edition this December. The diverse roster hails from 28 different countries and 57 different cities, and includes first-time participants Addis Fine Art from Ethiopia, Makasiini Contemporary from Finland, and Patrick Heide Contemporary Art of London, among others.
This year’s edition will also include a section focusing on artists working in the Everglades, which will be curated by San Francisco–based independent curator Jordan Stein and Untitled’s artistic director Omar Lopez-Chahoud. Stein’s previously worked with Untitled during its San Francisco editions and his curatorial credits include two solo shows focusing on Miyoko Ito and a group show at Matthew Marks Gallery in New York, co-organized with artist Vincent Fecteau. Additionally, Untitled will also launch a Writer in Residence program, which will include travel, accommodations, and an honorarium to produce content related to the fair each day of its run. This year’s inaugural writer is New York–based critic Osman Can Yerebakan, whose writing has appeared in Artforum, BOMB, the Paris Review, New York magazine, and T: The New York Times Style Magazine, among other publications.
The full list of exhibitors follows below.
- 50 GOLBORNE, London
- Gallery 1957, Accra
- 1969 Gallery, New York
- ada gallery, Richmond
- Addis Fine Art, Addis Ababa and London
- ADN Galeria, Barcelona
- AIRIE, Artists in Residence in Everglades, Miami
- ALARCON CRIADO, Seville
- Aninat Galería, Santiago
- El Apartamento, Havana
- Aperture, New York
- Arróniz Arte Contemporáneo, Mexico City
- Arsenal Habana, Havana
- ARTSPACE | PHAIDON, New York
- Piero Atchugarry, Pueblo Garzón and Miami
- Baert Gallery, Los Angeles
- La Balsa Arte, Bogotá
- BEERS London, London
- albertz benda, New York
- Benrubi Gallery, New York
- Josée Bienvenu Gallery, New York
- bitforms gallery, New York
- Blackpuffin/For Freedoms, Chicago
- Rutger Brandt Gallery, Amsterdam
- Rena Bransten Gallery, San Francisco
- Il Chiostro, Saronno
- Choi&Lager Gallery, Cologne and Seoul
- Cirrus Gallery & Cirrus Editions Ltd., Los Angeles
- Catharine Clark Gallery, San Francisco
- Erin Cluley Gallery, Dallas
- CURRO, Guadalajara
- Danziger Gallery, New York
- Davidson Gallery, New York
- De Buck Gallery, New York
- Luis De Jesus Los Angeles, Los Angeles
- Denny Dimin Gallery, New York
- Dio Horia Gallery, Athens and Mykonos
- Edel Assanti, London
- ESPACIO EL DORADO, Bogota
- ESPACIO MINIMO, Madrid
- Espacio Valverde, Madrid
- Galeria Eduardo Fernandes, Sao Paolo
- Galerie Les filles du calvaire, Paris
- Fort Gansevoort, New York
- FRAMELESS GALLERY, London
- Fredericks & Freiser, New York
- Freight+Volume, New York
- Fridman Gallery, New York
- Asya Geisberg Gallery, New York
- Anglim Gilbert Gallery, San Francisco
- GINSBERG, Lima
- GALERIA ENRIQUE GUERRERO, Mexico City
- Haines Gallery, San Francisco
- Harper’s Books, East Hampton and New York City
- James Harris Gallery, Seattle
- Patrick Heide Contemporary Art, London
- Richard Heller Gallery, Los Angeles
- Herlitzka + Faria Buenos Aires
- HESSE FLATOW, New York
- Kristin Hjellegjerde Gallery, London and Berlin
- The Hole, New York
- HT Contemporary, New York
- Jenkins Johnson Gallery, New York and San Francisco
- Galerie Kandlhofe,r Vienna
- Nathalie Karg, New York
- Klowden Mann, Culver City
- Galerie Kornfeld, Berlin
- Kravets|Wehby Gallery, New York
- LatchKey Gallery, New York
- Harlan Levey Projects, Brussels
- Jane Lombard Gallery, New York
- LUCE GALLERY, Turin
- MAKASIINI CONTEMPORARY, Turku
- Galerie Ron Mandos, Amsterdam
- Max Estrella, Madrid
- McClain Gallery, Houston
- NINO MIER GALLERY, Los Angeles
- El Mirador, Buenos aires
- Mite, Buenos Aires
- Moskowitz Bayse, Los Angeles
- Shulamit Nazarian, Los Angeles
- LeRoy Neiman Gallery, New York
- NF/ NIEVES FERNÁNDEZ, Madrid
- Gallery Wendi Norris, San Francisco
- Nueveochenta, Bogotá
- OCHI, Los Angeles
- Claire Oliver Gallery, New York
- Rafael Ortiz, Seville and Madrid
- Over the Influence, Hong Kong and Los Angeles
- Pintô International, New York and Manila
- Portas Vilaseca Galeria, Rio de Janeiro
- Pratt Fine Arts, Brooklyn
- Primo Marella Gallery, Milan
- ANDREW RAFACZ, Chicago
- Lora Reynolds Gallery, Austin
- Yancey Richardson, New York
- Galerie Nicolas Robert, Montreal
- Clint Roenisch, Toronto
- Ronchini, London
- rosenfeld porcini, London
- Diane Rosenstein Gallery, Los Angeles
- ross + kramer gallery, New York
- Cindy Rucker Gallery, New York
- Sapar Contemporary, New York
- Eduardo Secci, Florence
- Rebecca Camacho Presents, San Francisco
- SEXAUER Gallery, Berlin
- SGR Galería, Bogota
- SMAC, Cape Town | Johannesburg | Stellenbosch
- David B. Smith Gallery, Denver
- Marc Straus, New York
- SVA Galleries, New York
- TAFETA, London
- GALERIA TIRO AL BLANCO, Guadalajara
- Traywick Contemporary, Berkeley
- Steve Turner, Los Angeles
- UPFOR, Portland
- Vigo, London
- Winston Wachter Fine Art, Seattle and New York
- Bryce Wolkowitz Gallery, New York
- Juliana Zalucky, Toronto
- Steven Zevitas Gallery, Boston
- Zidoun-Bossuyt Gallery, Luxembourg
- ZieherSmith, Nashville
- Zilberman, Istanbul
- Zipper Galeria, Sao Paolo