Here’s the Exhibitor List for 2019’s Untitled Art Fair

COURTESY UNTITLED ART

Untitled, Art, a satellite fair to Art Basel Miami Beach, has named the 126 exhibitors, who will take part in its eighth edition this December. The diverse roster hails from 28 different countries and 57 different cities, and includes first-time participants Addis Fine Art from Ethiopia, Makasiini Contemporary from Finland, and Patrick Heide Contemporary Art of London, among others.

This year’s edition will also include a section focusing on artists working in the Everglades, which will be curated by San Francisco–based independent curator Jordan Stein and Untitled’s artistic director Omar Lopez-Chahoud. Stein’s previously worked with Untitled during its San Francisco editions and his curatorial credits include two solo shows focusing on Miyoko Ito and a group show at Matthew Marks Gallery in New York, co-organized with artist Vincent Fecteau. Additionally, Untitled will also launch a Writer in Residence program, which will include travel, accommodations, and an honorarium to produce content related to the fair each day of its run. This year’s inaugural writer is New York–based critic Osman Can Yerebakan, whose writing has appeared in Artforum, BOMB, the Paris Review, New York magazine, and T: The New York Times Style Magazine, among other publications.

The full list of exhibitors follows below.