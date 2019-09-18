Ragnar Kjartansson Makes #1 Work, Tribeca Ascends, and More: Morning Links from September 18, 2019

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.
#1
The Guardian named Ragnar Kjartansson’s The Visitors the “best artwork of the century” and has the story of its making by way of “the maddest house party ever.” [The Guardian]
See a list of 24 more works included in a ranking of “the best art of the 21st century.” [The Guardian]
Tribeca
Jerry Saltz wrote about “The Return of the Tribeca Art Scene” for New York. “Many have come looking for new homes, trying to escape the alienating slew of High Line tourists and the costly rents of Chelsea. Can a claim be staked here?” [Vulture]
Will Heinrich wrote about Tribeca as “the new art stroll” for the New York Times. [The New York Times]
Curiosities
Data for Progress partnered with YouGov Blue for a poll that showed a drawing by Sam Gilliam to respondents and asked whether or not they consider it art. “If it looks like art to you, then odds are you disapprove of Trump’s job performance. If it doesn’t, then odds are you like him.” [Vox]
In advance of a big show for the artist at the Centre Pompidou in Paris this fall, Jonathan Jones of the Guardian revisits “the shocking Paris show that almost sank Francis Bacon” in 1971. “It was meant to put the artist on a par with Picasso. But it was thrown into chaos by the suicide of his lover and muse.” [The Guardian]
“Did noted fiancés Jennifer Lawrence and [Gladstone Gallery director] Cooke Maroney recently take a quick jaunt down to the New York City Marriage Bureau to grab a marriage license ahead of their low-key wedding ceremony next month? Or did they actually go ahead and become Mr. and Mrs. J.Law?” [The Cut]
Misc.
As part of the Whitney Biennial, choreographer Madeline Hollander is presenting a four-hour dance piece inspired by climate change. [The New York Times]
“Unmasked! 3D picture of Banksy (from the back) sells at Sotheby’s.” [The Art Newspaper]
Merriam-Webster added the non-binary pronoun “they” to the dictionary. [The Washington Post]