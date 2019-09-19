Anne Imhof Drops a New Album, Kohl’s Gives $1.5 M. to Milwaukee Art Museum, and More: Morning Links from September 19, 2019

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.
Biennials
Artist Anne Imhof has released an album of music that figured in Faust, her Golden Lion–winning work for the German Pavilion at the Venice Biennale in 2017. [Artnet News]
Adrian Searle reviews the 2019 Istanbul Biennial, writing, “There is too much going on in this uneven and at times impenetrable exhibition, in which what counts as waste and what is worth keeping, or looking at, is a constant question.” [The Guardian]
Access
James Rondeau, the director of the Art Institute of Chicago, on his goals for his museum: “We are a place of active learning for all, and we aspire to model public service and civic engagement as a diverse, global museum that promotes equitable participation in creative and critical engagement with art of all kinds.” [The Art Newspaper]
The department store Kohl’s has given the Milwaukee Art Museum $1.5 million in support of a program to give free admission to children aged 12 and under. [BizTimes]
Museums
According to a new survey, over the past decade, only 11 percent of acquisitions at 26 prominent American museums were of work by female artists. [Artnet News]
The Philadelphia Museum of Art’s famous vaulted entryway—closed to the public since 1975—has, at long last, reopened following a renovation overseen by Frank Gehry. [The Philadelphia Inquirer]
Pioneering feminist artist Niki de Saint Phalle is getting her first major U.S. survey at MoMA PS1 in New York next April. [ARTnews]
Auctions
A Banksy painting of monkeys in British Parliament could break the artist’s record when it heads to auction at Sotheby’s next month. But some fans have noticed weird differences between what they remember of the painting and the image of it that appears in the catalogue. [The New York Times]
A sale of pre-Hispanic objects at a Paris auction house has created controversy among officials in Guatemala and Mexico, which have alleged that putting the works on the block is “encouraging looting.” [The Art Newspaper]
Virgil Abloh
Is rapper Lil Uzi Vert an Impressionist painter? Virgil Abloh thinks so. [GQ]