Forensic Architecture in Chicago, LaToya Ruby Frazier Stares Down GM, and More: Morning Links from September 20, 2019

Political Art
Coco Fusco writes on dissident Cuban artist Luis Manuel Otero Alcantara’s battle with the Cuban government, after he was arrested by Cuban authorities earlier this month. Fusco writes, “This new charge signifies another level of pressure, not only against him, but also against the entire artistic community in Cuba.” [Hyperallergic]
LaToya Ruby Frazier’s new show takes a look at autoworkers at a GM plant in Ohio, many of whom have since gone on strike. “Once you see what I reveal about their history, you’ll understand why conservative Republican leaders always attack the [United Autoworkers Union],” she says. [ARTnews]
Forensic Architecture collaborated with the Chicago Invisible Institute to look into the death of Harith Augustus, who died in an altercation with the Chicago police in the summer of 2018. Their findings are on view at the Chicago Cultural Center and the Invisible Institute’s location on Chicago’s South Side. [Hyperallergic]
News
In September of 2020, the Dia Art Foundation will roll out free admission to all its New York City locations. [Artforum]
Photographer Gianfranco Gorgoni, known for his aerial photos of Robert Smithson’s Spiral Jetty (1970), died at the age of 77. [The Art Newspaper]
Peter Saul’s first New York museum survey, “Crime and Punishment,” will open in February at the New Museum. [ARTnews]
Interviews
Jori Finkel sat down with Judy Chicago to talk Agnes Pelton, Hilma af Klint, and the role of women in art history on the occasion of a show of Chicago’s early work at Jeffrey Deitch’s Los Angeles gallery. [New York Times]
Helmut Lang speaks about his new show of sculptures at Von Ammon Co. gallery in Washington, D.C., full of work that uses his fashion archive as source material. [ARTnews]
And More
Lakin Ogunbanwo captures Nigerian brides in ornate, dramatic portraiture. [New Yorker]
What used to be an old jail in Jackson, Mississippi, is set to be remodeled into an art school. [WLBT]