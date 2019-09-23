Berkeley Art Museum Director Lawrence Rinder to Step Down After 13 Years

COURTESY BERKELEY ART MUSEUM AND PACIFIC FILM ARCHIVE

Lawrence Rinder, the director of the Berkeley Art Museum and Pacific Film Archive in California, will step down in March of next year, after 13 years leading the institution. The museum did not provide a reason for Rinder’s departure or details about his next steps, but Charles Desmarais, of the San Francisco Chronicle, quoted Rinder saying that he would spend time “enjoying nature and learning from nature.”

Rinder has directed BAMPFA since 2008. From 1988 to 1998, he was also at the institution in various positions, including curator and assistant director for audience and programs. He has, in addition, served as dean of the graduate studies department at the California College of the Arts in San Francisco.

Carol Christ, the chancellor of the University of California Berkeley, said in a statement, “For more than a decade, Lawrence Rinder has been an outstanding leader of the Berkeley Art Museum and Pacific Film Archive, amplifying the museum’s international reputation and deepening its public impact through programming that advances the highest creative and intellectual aspirations of UC Berkeley.”

During his tenure, Rinder oversaw the institution’s move to a new building designed by Diller Scofidio + Renfro. According to the museum, he doubled attendance at the institution and added thousands of works to its holdings. The San Francisco Chronicle also reported that he has brought in a new donation from an anonymous giver that is “in the millions.” Rinder’s final show at the museum will be a Rosie Lee Tompkins retrospective that is due to open in February.

Rinder said in a statement, “I am deeply honored to have spent the past eleven years leading an institution that has contributed so much to Bay Area’s arts community throughout its history, and which gave me one of my first professional opportunities as a young curator many years ago.”