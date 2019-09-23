ARTnews In Brief: Grimm Gallery Now Reps Daniel Richter in New York, and More from September 23, 2019

COURTESY THE ARTIST AND GRIMM, NEW YORK | AMSTERDAM

Grimm Gallery Now Represents Daniel Richter in New York and Amsterdam

Grimm Gallery, which had previously represented the Berlin-based painter Daniel Richter in Amsterdam, now also reps the artist in New York. Richter, who is best known for disquieting works that focus on mass media, global politics, and sex, will present a selection of new paintings in a solo show at the gallery’s Manhattan location in November. His last solo show in New York was in 2008 at David Zwirner. Richter, who will continue working with Regen Projects (of Los Angeles) and Galerie Thaddaeus Ropac (London, Paris, and Salzburg), can be found in the collections of the Museum of Modern Art in New York, the Centre Pompidou in Paris, and the Hamburger Bahnhof in Berlin, among other institutions.

Asian Art Biennial Reveals 2019 Artist List

The Asian Art Biennial has named the 30 artists participating in its 2019 edition, due to run from October 5 to February 9 at the National Taiwan Museum of Fine Arts. Curated by artists Hsu Chia-Wei and Ho Tzu-Nyen, the show will bear the title “The Strangers from Beyond the Mountain and the Sea,” and focus on impending ecological disaster and technological solutions to it. (A hot topic for biennials these days!) Among the artists due to participate are Korakrit Arunanondchai and Alex Gvojic (working with boychild), Shilpa Gupta, Snow Huang/Against Again Troupe, Lee Ufan, and Ming Wong. The full artist list is available on the exhibition’s website.