Here’s the Exhibitor List for Independent New York 2020

COURTESY SPRING STUDIOS

The Independent art fair, which is held annually in New York and previously staged presentations in Brussels, has revealed the 63 galleries that will show work in its 2020 edition at Spring Studios in Tribeca. The event will take place during Armory Week, from March 5 to 8.

Twenty-one of the exhibitors are first-time participants in the Independent art fair, which changes over 30 percent of its galleries each year. P.P.O.W (of New York), Galerie Eva Presenhuber (Zurich and New York), Corbett vs. Dempsey (Chicago), A Gentil Carioca (Rio de Janeiro), Nicelle Beauchene (New York), and Marianne Boesky Gallery (New York and Aspen) are among those making debut presentations next year.

Returning enterprises at the fair include Garth Greenan Gallery (New York), Monique Meloche (Chicago), Tilton Gallery (New York), and White Columns (New York).



The exhibitor list follows in full below.

A Gentil Carioca, Rio de Janeiro

Adams and Ollman, Portland

Air de Paris, Paris

Alden ProjectsTM, New York

Anglim Gilbert Gallery, San Francisco

Nicelle Beauchene, New York

Galerie Hervé Bize, Nancy

Marianne Boesky Gallery, New York and Aspen

CANADA, New York

Carlos/Ishikawa, London

Chapter NY, New York

Company Gallery, New York

COOPER COLE, Toronto

Corbett vs. Dempsey, Chicago

Delmes & Zander, Cologne

Downs & Ross, New York

Andrew Edlin Gallery, New York

Derek Eller Gallery, New York

Fazakas Gallery, Vancouver

Fleisher/Ollman Gallery, Philadelphia

Galerie Christophe Gaillard, Paris

Garth Greenan Gallery, New York

Gordon Robichaux, New York

Institute of Contemporary Arts, London

International Studio & Curatorial Program, New York

Ivan Gallery, Bucharest

Alison Jacques Gallery, London

Karma, New York

Anton Kern Gallery, New York

Klaus von Nichtssagend Gallery, New York

David Kordansky Gallery, Los Angeles

the Landing, Los Angeles

Galerie Lelong & Co., New York and Paris

LOMEX, New York

Magenta Plains, New York

Monique Meloche, Chicago

The Modern Institute, Glasgow

Morán Morán, Los Angeles

Night Gallery, Los Angeles

PAGE (NYC), New York

Maureen Paley, London

Parker Gallery, Los Angeles

franklin parrasch gallery, New York

Parrasch Heijnen Gallery, Los Angeles

Peres Projects, Berlin

Galerie Francesca Pia, Zurich

P·P·O·W, New York

Galerie Eva Presenhuber, Zurich and New York

Red Bull Arts, New York and Detroit

Reyes | Finn, Detroit

Ricco/Maresca Gallery, New York

Richard Saltoun, London

Kerry Schuss, New York

Semiose, Paris

Soft Opening, London

STANDARD (OSLO), Oslo

Galerie Joseph Tang, Paris

Tilton Gallery, New York

Leslie Tonkonow Artworks + Projects, New York

Rachel Uffner Gallery, New York

Various Small Fires, Los Angeles and Seoul

White Columns, New York

Galerie Jocelyn Wolff, Paris