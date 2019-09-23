Here’s the Exhibitor List for Independent New York 2020

The Independent art fair, which is held annually in New York and previously staged presentations in Brussels, has revealed the 63 galleries that will show work in its 2020 edition at Spring Studios in Tribeca. The event will take place during Armory Week, from March 5 to 8.
Twenty-one of the exhibitors are first-time participants in the Independent art fair, which changes over 30 percent of its galleries each year. P.P.O.W (of New York), Galerie Eva Presenhuber (Zurich and New York), Corbett vs. Dempsey (Chicago), A Gentil Carioca (Rio de Janeiro), Nicelle Beauchene (New York), and Marianne Boesky Gallery (New York and Aspen) are among those making debut presentations next year.
Returning enterprises at the fair include Garth Greenan Gallery (New York), Monique Meloche (Chicago), Tilton Gallery (New York), and White Columns (New York).
The exhibitor list follows in full below.
A Gentil Carioca, Rio de Janeiro
Adams and Ollman, Portland
Air de Paris, Paris
Alden ProjectsTM, New York
Anglim Gilbert Gallery, San Francisco
Nicelle Beauchene, New York
Galerie Hervé Bize, Nancy
Marianne Boesky Gallery, New York and Aspen
CANADA, New York
Carlos/Ishikawa, London
Chapter NY, New York
Company Gallery, New York
COOPER COLE, Toronto
Corbett vs. Dempsey, Chicago
Delmes & Zander, Cologne
Downs & Ross, New York
Andrew Edlin Gallery, New York
Derek Eller Gallery, New York
Fazakas Gallery, Vancouver
Fleisher/Ollman Gallery, Philadelphia
Galerie Christophe Gaillard, Paris
Garth Greenan Gallery, New York
Gordon Robichaux, New York
Institute of Contemporary Arts, London
International Studio & Curatorial Program, New York
Ivan Gallery, Bucharest
Alison Jacques Gallery, London
Karma, New York
Anton Kern Gallery, New York
Klaus von Nichtssagend Gallery, New York
David Kordansky Gallery, Los Angeles
the Landing, Los Angeles
Galerie Lelong & Co., New York and Paris
LOMEX, New York
Magenta Plains, New York
Monique Meloche, Chicago
The Modern Institute, Glasgow
Morán Morán, Los Angeles
Night Gallery, Los Angeles
PAGE (NYC), New York
Maureen Paley, London
Parker Gallery, Los Angeles
franklin parrasch gallery, New York
Parrasch Heijnen Gallery, Los Angeles
Peres Projects, Berlin
Galerie Francesca Pia, Zurich
P·P·O·W, New York
Galerie Eva Presenhuber, Zurich and New York
Red Bull Arts, New York and Detroit
Reyes | Finn, Detroit
Ricco/Maresca Gallery, New York
Richard Saltoun, London
Kerry Schuss, New York
Semiose, Paris
Soft Opening, London
STANDARD (OSLO), Oslo
Galerie Joseph Tang, Paris
Tilton Gallery, New York
Leslie Tonkonow Artworks + Projects, New York
Rachel Uffner Gallery, New York
Various Small Fires, Los Angeles and Seoul
White Columns, New York
Galerie Jocelyn Wolff, Paris