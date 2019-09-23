MECA International Art Fair Enlists 24 Galleries, Spotlighting Arts Community in Puerto Rico

COURTESY MECA

The MECA International Art Fair has announced the exhibitors for its third edition in Puerto Rico, with 24 galleries set to sell work at the Antiguo Arsenal de la Marina Española in Old San Juan from November 21 to 24. First-time participants include Misako & Rosen (of Tokyo), Anonymous (Mexico City), and Larrie (New York). Among the returning galleries are Bridget Donahue (New York), Gavin Brown’s Enterprise (New York and Rome), and 47 Canal (New York).

MECA (short for Mercado Caribeño) has grown in size since its inaugural presentation in 2017, which included 15 main exhibitors. Danny Báez, cofounder of the fair, told ARTnews that now, “We have more people that depend on our performance.”

The fair’s curated section and its Mecanismos platform for young galleries will be overseen by Lizania Cruz and Luis Graham Castillo. Carla Acevedo-Yates, who joined the MCA Chicago as a curator earlier this year, has previously served as a guest curator for MECA.

Last year’s exhibition was held just 14 months after Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico. Although “there’s no way that an art fair can do much for recovery,” Báez said of the scale of the effort required, the event has aimed to shine a spotlight on the island’s vibrant cultural sector. To that end, MECA has established a partnership with Puerto Rico’s board of tourism through which the fair will highlight historical sites and local businesses for its visitors.

“We’ve just been pushing for the betterment of the arts in Puerto Rico,” Báez said. “Bringing an international community of curators, artists, and dealers [to the island] is a way for us to say that, in the eye of the crisis, these people keep working and making the best of everything.”

Báez hopes that, after five presentations in Puerto Rico, the fair will expand to other locations. “This is an endeavor that is planned, eventually, to move to the whole Caribbean and touch down on other islands, including mine, the Dominican Republic.”

The exhibitor list for the fair in San Juan follows in full below.

ANONYMOUS, Mexico City

Arróniz, Mexico City

47 Canal, New York

Bridget Donahue, New York

Bodega, New York

Catinca Tabacaru, New York

Clearing, New York and Brussels

Chapter NY, New York

DELI, New York

Embajada, San Juan

Gavin Brown’s Enterprise, New York and Rome

Good Weather, Little Rock

LARRIE, New York

Mariane Ibrahim, Chicago

Mendes Wood DM, São Paulo, Brussels, and New York

Misako & Rosen, Tokyo

National, San Juan

Proyectos Ultravioleta, Guatemala City

PETRUS, San Juan

REM, San Juan

Reyes/Finn, Detroit

Revólver, Lima and Buenos Aires

Samsøn Projects, Boston

The Green Gallery, Milwaukee