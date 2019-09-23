Moschino Debuts Picasso-Inspired Collection, Trevor Paglen’s New Project Explores Biases in Artificial Intelligence Technologies, and More: Morning Links from September 23, 2019

New York
Pope.L’s performance Conquest drew some 140 participants in New York this weekend. Volunteers took turns crawling across a 1.5-mile route through Chelsea and the West Village. [ARTnews]
Independent New York has released the exhibitor list for its 2020 edition. Among next year’s first-time participants are P.P.O.W, Corbett vs. Dempsey, and Marianne Boesky Gallery. [ARTnews]
An upcoming exhibition at the Drawing Center, titled “The Pencil Is a Key,” features works drawn by artists during periods of incarceration or detention. The 140 drawings on view—by Gustave Courbet, Ruth Asawa, Jose Alvarez, and others—date from the French Revolution to the present. [The New York Times]
Artists
Olafur Eliasson has been appointed as a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations Development Program. In this newly created position, the artist will “raise awareness and mobilize support” for climate action. [ARTnews]
Fashion
The Italian fashion house Moschino debuted an artful spring 2020 collection, with designs inspired by the works of Pablo Picasso. One look even includes an oversized gold leaf frame. [Footwear News]
WWD Style Director Alex Badia posted a video of Moschino’s Milan runway show to Instagram. In his caption, Badia dubbed the collection a “Spanish and Picasso celebration.” [Instagram]
Photography
The digital art project ImageNet Roulette, which was designed by artist Trevor Paglen and a researcher from Microsoft, aims to reveal the biases in facial recognition technologies. “The point is to let people see the work that is being done behind the scenes, to see how we are being processed and categorized all the time,” Paglen said. [The New York Times]
The London-based photographer Tim Easley has captured some of the most vibrant, idiosyncratic vending machines around Tokyo. [The Guardian]
Take a look at Amir Zaki’s atmospheric photographs of California skate parks, which figure in a forthcoming exhibition at Orange Coast College in Costa Mesa. [Los Angeles Times]