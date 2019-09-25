MacArthur ‘Genius’ Grants Awarded, Prime Leonardo Will Visit the Louvre—and More Art News: Morning Links from September 25, 2019

News
Cameron Rowland, Mel Chin, Jeffrey Gibson, and Sarah Michelson are among the newly announced winners of MacArthur “Genius” grants, which come with $625,000. [ARTnews]
Leonardo da Vinci’s Vitruvian Man will be in the Louvre retrospective devoted to the artist opening next month. Vincent Noce: “The loan from the Gallerie dell’Accademia in Venice was announced along with several others at a meeting in Paris on Tuesday between the French and Italian culture ministers Franck Riester and Dario Franceschini. The agreement puts an end to a cultural exchange controversy that erupted under Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini’s government, which fell earlier this month.” [The Art Newspaper]
The Globe
Barron’s looks at Sotheby’s recent experience with African art in advance of an auction of work from the continent in London in October. “This field is still so unexplored,” said Hannah O’Leary, head of modern and contemporary African art at Sotheby’s, “and I would say still underappreciated to the point where you can find pieces that should be in a museum in private collections coming up at auction, often for not huge sums of money at the top end of the market.” [Barron’s]
An art installation meant to make people think about the environment has become a political target as elections approach in Austria. Alex Marshall: “The curator Klaus Littmann expected complaints when he installed 299 trees—some up to 50 feet tall—in a soccer stadium.” [The New York Times]
Out of Time, in Mind
“Ahead of the release of his memoir, Peter McGough looks back on 40 years as half of the time-traveling artist duo McDermott & McGough. [T: The New York Times Style Magazine]
In case you missed it, read an excerpt from McGough’s book in ARTnews. [ARTnews]
Misc.
Choreographer Jérôme Bel decided, for environmental reasons, not to work in any way that involves air travel. So he’s rehearsing a new work in tribute to Isadora Duncan with dancers on Skype. [The New York Times]
Guardian art critic Jonathan Jones is skeptical about “a painting attributed to Cimabue, the 13th-century genius who started the Renaissance, [that] turned up in Compiègne, where its elderly owner hung it for years above a hotplate between her kitchen and lounge.” [The Guardian]
A young artist interested in bicycling and bio-design is making “unique art” that “features athletic apparel and gear with the sweat of athletes reincorporated into their own gear in the form of crystals.” [Bicycling]
Read all about a legendary list of obscure experimental music assembled in 1979 and revered ever since, all thanks to the English industrial group Nurse with Wound. Jennifer Lucy Allan: “The list is krautrock heavy, with French prog, British improv, outré Italian pop, post-punk, noise music, and stuff that doesn’t easily fit anywhere, such as the mind-blowing vocal cut-ups and collages of Ghédalia Tazartès, or the rapturous jams of Japanese performance group Tokyo Kid Brothers.” [The Guardian]
David Zwirner’s podcast is coming back for a second season, and it includes artist Chris Ofili in conversation with Emily Wilson, the classicist who nabbed a MacArthur “Genius” grant today. [ARTnews]