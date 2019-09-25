Here’s the Exhibitor List for NADA Miami 2019

Hot on the heels of its first-ever Chicago fair, the Chicago Invitational, which ran last week, the New Art Dealers Alliance has revealed the 135 international exhibitors that will appear in its 2019 fair in Miami. The 17th edition of the event, which will take place at Ice Palace Studios, is scheduled to run from December 5 to 8.
First-time participants in NADA Miami include Gasworks (of London), 80m2 Livia Benavides (Lima), Galería Alegría (Madrid), and Galerie Iragui (Moscow). Among the enterprises returning to the fair are White Columns (New York), SculptureCenter (New York), Rachel Uffner Gallery (New York), Misako & Rosen (Tokyo), and Night Gallery (Los Angeles).
Some of the galleries that exhibited in the 2018 edition of the fair and will not return this year are Sargent’s Daughters (New York), James Fuentes (New York), Karma (New York), and Document (Chicago).
The exhibitor list follows in full below.
Main Exhibitors
14a, Hamburg
56 Henry, New York
80m2 Livia Benavides, Lima
AA|LA Gallery, Los Angeles
Adams and Ollman, Portland
Alden Projects™, New York
Galería Alegría, Madrid
Althuis Hofland Fine Arts, Amsterdam
Rolando Anselmi, Berlin
Helena Anrather, New York
APALAZZOGALLERY, Brescia
Michael Benevento, Los Angeles
Jack Barrett, New York
Bombon Projects, Barcelona
Bonamatic, Copenhagen
Brennan & Griffin, New York
Burnaway, Atlanta
BWA Warszawa, Warsaw
Shane Campbell Gallery, Chicago
Carbon 12, Dubai
careva, Riga
CASANOVA, São Paulo
Clima, Milan
Copperfield, London
Creative Growth Art Center, Oakland
Luis De Jesus, Los Angeles
Deli Gallery, New York
Galerie Derouillon, Paris
Simone DeSousa Gallery, Detroit
Galerie Division, Montreal
Downs & Ross, New York
Dürst Britt & Mayhew, The Hague
Derek Eller Gallery, New York
EMBAJADA, San Juan
Et al., San Francisco
FIERMAN, New York
Fisher Parrish Gallery, New York
FORTNIGHT INSTITUTE, New York
Fragment Gallery, Moscow
Gasworks, London
Geary, New York
GOLESTANI, Düsseldorf
Gordon Robichaux, New York
Emma Gray, Santa Monica
The Green Gallery, Milwaukee
Jack Hanley Gallery, New York
Halsey McKay Gallery, East Hampton
Iragui, Moscow
JDJ, Garrison
Nina Johnson, Miami
KAYOKOYUKI, Tokyo
Galerie Parisa Kind, Frankfurt
Klaus von Nichtssagend Gallery, New York
Koenig & Clinton, New York
the Landing, Los Angeles
M. LeBlanc, Chicago
LEFEBVRE & FILS, Paris
Galerie Christian Lethert, Cologne
Kristen Lorello, New York
LOYAL, Stockholm
ltd los angeles, Los Angeles
Lubov, New York
Lulu, Mexico City
Lyles & King, New York
MAGENTA PLAINS, New York
Malcolm X (MX) Gallery, New York
Marinaro, New York
Martos Gallery, New York
Kai Matsumiya, New York
MICKEY, Chicago
NINO MIER GALLERY, Los Angeles
MISAKO & ROSEN, Tokyo
Charles Moffett, New York
Mrs., New York
NEW DISCRETIONS, New York
NıCOLETTı contemporary, London
Night Gallery, Los Angeles
PACT, Paris
Parisian Laundry, Montreal
PATRON, Chicago
The Pit, Glendale
Polana Institute, Warsaw
Bonny Poon, Paris
Anca Poterasu Gallery, Bucharest
Berthold Pott, Cologne
Project ArtBeat, Tbilisi
Proyectos Ultravioleta, Guatemala City
Raster, Warsaw
Regards, Chicago
Reyes | Finn, Detroit
Safe Gallery, New York
Satoko Oe Contemporary, Tokyo
SculptureCenter, New York
TIF SIGFRIDS, Athens
SITUATIONS, New York
SMART OBJECTS, Los Angeles
Soft Opening, London
Sorry We’re Closed, Brussels
Jeffrey Stark, New York
Stems Gallery, Brussels
Jacky Strenz, Frankfurt
Super Dakota, Brussels
Tops Gallery, Memphis
Rachel Uffner Gallery, New York
Kate Werble Gallery, New York
White Columns, New York
Projects
4649, Tokyo
Wil Aballe Art Projects (WAAP), Vancouver
EFA Robert Blackburn Printmaking Workshop, New York
DES (Daniela Elbahara Studio), Mexico City
Detroit Presents, Detroit
Exo Exo, Paris
FALSE FLAG, New York
Melanie Flood Projects, Portland
Franz Kaka, Toronto
steven harvey fine art projects, New York
IDOLON GALLERY, Taipei City
in lieu, Los Angeles
Independent Curators International (ICI), New York
Know Wave, Los Angeles
Laney Contemporary, Savannah
Larrie, New York
L’INCONNUE, Montréal
Lítost, Prague
Galería Mascota, Mexico City
MOTHER GALLERY, Beacon
Potencja, Kraków
Selenas Mountain, New York
Tatjana Pieters, Ghent
SOPHIE TAPPEINER, Vienna
Towards, Toronto
Ulterior Gallery, New York
WE DO NOT WORK ALONE, Paris
XYZ collective, Tokyo
Zawahra Alejandro, San Juan