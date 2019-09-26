David Zwirner Gallery Names Brady Doty Senior Director with Focus on Secondary-Market Sales

WESTON WELLS FOR DAVID ZWIRNER

In the latest high-profile job move in the cutthroat art market, David Zwirner gallery has named Skarstedt gallery partner Brady Doty as a new senior director with a focus on the secondary market. Beginning January 1, she will be based at the gallery’s location on New York’s Upper East Side.

“I am very excited to begin the next chapter of my career at David Zwirner’s Upper East Side gallery,” Doty told ARTnews. “I have always followed the gallery’s program, and I am continually impressed with the quality and caliber of their exhibitions.”

At Skarstedt, Doty focused on secondary-market sales and expanding the enterprise’s program to include primary-market representation. A specialist in art from the 1980s and the Pictures Generation, Doty has also previously worked at Gagosian.

Zwirner, which has galleries in New York, London, Paris, and Hong Kong, is making the hire as top-flight dealers and auction houses battle for top-flight material and talent. Last year, for example, Hauser & Wirth gallery brought on Koji Inoue, formerly the international director of Christie’s postwar and contemporary art department, to grow its secondary-market operations. (The competitive landscape is having an effect on artists, too: Thomas Houseago told the New Yorker recently, “The pressure on the artist is: do not fuck up your secondary market. You hear that—‘Don’t go off the reservation.’ ”)

The hire comes amid a period of expansion for David Zwirner. The gallery is set to inaugurate its new Paris gallery next month, and it planning to open a Renzo Piano–designed flagship location in Chelsea in 2021.