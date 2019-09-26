MFA Houston Buys Key Delacroix, Hauser & Wirth Plans Lucio Fontana Bonanza—and More Art News: Morning Links from September 26, 2019

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.
Market
Hauser & Wirth is planning a series of three Lucio Fontana shows in collaboration with the artist’s foundation. [ARTnews]
David Zwirner has hired Skarstedt partner Brady Doty as senior director; she’ll focus on the secondary market. [ARTnews]
Galerie Lelong & Co. now represents the estate of Eritrean artist Ficre Ghebreyesus. [ARTnews]
Museums
The Museum of Fine Arts in Houston has acquired an early version of Delacroix’s Women of Algiers (1834) for an undisclosed sum. [The New York Times]
Max Hollein spoke with Charlotte Burns about his plans for—and progress at—the Metropolitan Museum of Art after a year as its director. [In Other Words]
Artists
On the occasion of his new show at Luxembourg & Dayan in New York, Piotr Uklanski received the profile treatment by Ted Loos. [The New York Times]
Reuven Fenton and Natalie O’Neill: “A quirky Queens artist whose neighbors reported him to cops for hanging a zombie-like mannequin outside his home is suing the neighbors for $50 million, claiming they are haunting him with surveillance cameras and bogus domestic violence reports, according to a new lawsuit.” [New York Post]
Marina Abramovic has a show up in Belgrade, Serbia, and, Alex Marshall writes, one admirer “delivered 44 bottles of brandy to her assistant’s apartment—one for each year since Ms. Abramovic last staged an exhibition” in the city where the artist was born. [The New York Times]
The Critics
Jo Lawson-Tancred took in the Albrecht Dürer retrospective at the Albertina in Vienna. [Apollo]
Sebastian Smee filed on Betye Saar, who currently has a show at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art with another on the way at the Museum of Modern Art. [The Washington Post]
New York
Some sleuths believe that Banksy may be visiting New York this week. [Robb Report]
Dean & DeLuca has closed its store in Midtown Manhattan. Only the SoHo branch of the storied luxury supermarket remains in operation in New York. [Eater New York]