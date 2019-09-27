Ford Foundation Fellows Pen Open Letter to Darren Walker, and More Art News: Morning Links from September 27, 2019

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.
Goings-On
Some 100 Ford Foundation fellows have signed an open letter to Darren Walker, president of the foundation, following his call for Rikers prison to be split up into four smaller detention centers. [Hyperallergic]
Diamond Stingily, Alexandra Bell, John Edmonds, Chaédria LaBouvier, and Virgil Abloh rank among those on the Root’s annual list of the 100 most influential African Americans between the ages of 25 and 45. [The Root]
Speaking of Abloh, here’s his fashion label Off White’s summer/spring 2020 collection.
[The Cut]
Acquisitions
The Getty Museum has acquired 35 photographs by the influential Chicana artist Laura Aguilar. [ARTnews]
Friday Reads
Bill Powers, founder of Half Gallery in New York, chats with Harmony Korine in the new issue of Muse Magazine, and here’s an excerpt in which they compare the protagonist of Korine’s new movie The Beach Bum to critic Rene Ricard. [Muse]
Here’s a look at the legacy of the Futuro house, a portable, pod-like design by Finnish architect Matti Suuronen from the 1960s that many viewed as the home of the future. [The Outline]
At Green-Wood Cemetery in Brooklyn, art by Janine Antoni mingles with the dead for the site-specific installation I am fertile ground. [ARTnews]
And More!
Artist Stephanie Shih makes ceramic versions of Asian grocery store items, such as Chinkiang vinegar, Kikkoman soy sauce, and a 50-pound bag of rice. She told the Los Angeles Times, “There is so much history and idolization of Asian ceramics within the broader ceramics community, which is a really white space. So I started thinking, what if I made work that was inspired by Asian culture—but I’m actually Asian?” [Los Angeles Times]
Behold: art by male artists and their cat-toy equivalents. [Twitter]