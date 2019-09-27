New Museum Union Threatens Strike Amid Ongoing Contract Negotiations

ALEX GREENBERGER/ARTNEWS

One of the most high-profile workers’ unions in the New York art world has threatened to strike.

On Friday, the New Museum Union said its members had voted to authorize a strike amid a months-long contract negotiation period with officials at the museum. The union, which first began negotiations with the Manhattan institution in March, has been demanded a minimum annual wage of $51,000, health care for all employees, and a greater attention to worker safety.

According to members of the New Museum Union, museum leadership has pushed back against these demands. “We’ve been bargaining for almost a year now,” Dana Kopel, a senior editor and publications coordinator at the New Museum and a member of the union’s organizing committee, told ARTnews. “We’ve had a lot of trouble from the beginning. They’ve been hostile to most, if not all, of our proposals.”

A New Museum spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment. In a prior statement sent to ARTnews in June, the New Museum said, “In late March we began productive regular bargaining sessions with the union, though only recently received their wage and benefit proposals. We are giving this the attention it deserves and look forward to a positive resolution and first contract with the union.”

Kopel said that the talks have seen some forward motion recently. “We’ve made progress in the past few weeks—bargaining has ramped up, and we’re meeting frequently,” she said. But amid pushback, she added, the union has resorted to authorizing a strike as “a way of putting pressure on the museum.”

A release sent by the union said that the strike would begin if the contract was not reached by an unspecified deadline. Kopel declined to name a date, saying that the union’s members were choosing not to talk about it publicly.

In June, during the opening for the museum’s summer exhibitions, the union staged an action in which more than 70 workers called on the museum to meet the union’s demands. In the recent weeks, the New Museum Union has begun an awareness-raising campaign on social media, enlisting figures such as artist Hannah Black, the activist artist collective Guerrilla Girls, writer and thinker Fred Moten, and members of the Museum of Modern Art union to take pictures of themselves with signs supporting the group.