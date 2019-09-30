ARTnews in Brief: John Gerrard Is Now Represented by Pace, and More from September 30, 2019

COURTESY THE ARTIST AND PACE GALLERY

Monday, September 30, 2019

Artists Withdraw from Mattress Factory Auction in Protest

Two artists—Ann Hamilton and Kathleen Montgomery—have pulled their work from an auction at the Mattress Factory in Pittsburgh, as a protest against the art space’s decision to put its director, Michael Olijnyk, on temporary paid leave following an inquiry into the way he handled a complaint by four female employees. A third artist, Hans Peter Kuhn, also reportedly emailed the museum to let leadership know that he disagreed with the institution’s treatment of Olijnyk. “This is not the way a cultivated people deal with problems,” Kuhn told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, which first reported the news.

The investigation into Olijnyk was first taken up last year, after a WESA report revealed allegations of harassment and rape against one male employee at the Mattress Factory. After one female employee went to Olijnyk with her accusations, the director made the employee take a harassment training course and reportedly kept him on staff for several more months. Following a National Labor Relations Board investigation, Olijnyk was placed on temporary paid leave in September 2018. —Alex Greenberger

Pace Gallery Now Represents John Gerrard

John Gerrard has been added to Pace Gallery’s roster. Working primarily in video, Gerrard often addresses notions of power. He has said that he relies on digital moving-image work, which often takes the form of animations, because “this medium can talk to the complexity of contemporary conditions as no other medium can.” Gerrard currently has work on view at this year’s Pierre Huyghe–curated Okayama Art Summit in Japan, and it was also on view earlier this year at Desert X, a biennial-style exhibition for outdoor artworks in California’s Coachella Valley. His art has also appeared in the 2009 Venice Biennale and the 2016 Shanghai Biennale.

Pace, which will co-represent the artist with Thomas Dane Gallery in London, plans to bring the Vienna- and Dublin-based artist’s work to its booth at the Frieze art fair, which opens to the public on Thursday. On view at the booth will be two works that will be shown on a large LED wall at the fair. (Gerrard also previously showed with Simon Preston Gallery in New York, whose founder recently closed up shop to become a senior director at Pace.) “John’s simulated worlds have helped us understand where art can go in the 21st century,” Marc Glimcher, the CEO and president of Pace, said in a statement. —Alex Greenberger

Ceramics Collection Goes to Alfred University

Alfred University in New York said that it is acquiring the Miller Ceramic Art Collection for its Ceramic Art Museum. Put together by Marlin Miller and his with his first and second wives, Marcianne (Maple) Miller and Ginger it consists of more than 200 pieces. The news was first reported by The Leader.