2019 Frieze London Cheat Sheet

Below is a concise guide to nine fairs coinciding with Frieze London this week. From 1-54 Contemporary African Art Fair to Sunday, an event focused on emerging artists, a range of art events will be taking place across the British capital. The following listings include only public dates and times.

Frieze

Regent’s Park, October 4-6

The 17th edition of Frieze London will bring together over 160 international exhibitors, including blue-chip galleries like David Zwirner, Pace, Hauser & Wirth, Gagosian, and White Cube. A new section called “Woven” will foreground artists working in textiles, weaving, and tapestry, with solo presentations by Pacita Abad, Monika Correa, Chitra Ganesh, and others. Single-day entry costs £38.70 (about $48). Note that combined one-day admission to Frieze and Frieze Masters is £64.50 ($79.50).

Frieze Masters

Gloucester Green, Regent’s Park, October 4-6

Featuring works from ancient times to the 20th century, Frieze Masters will include presentations from returning galleries Acquavella, Marlborough, Skarstedt, and others. A few of the newcomers to the fair this year are Galerie Perrotin, Lisson Gallery, and Agnews. Solo booths in the “Spotlight” section, which is curated by Laura Hoptman, executive director of the Drawing Center in New York, will focus on Ming Smith, Gordon Parks, Howardena Pindell, and more artists. Single-day admission is £38.70 (about $48).

1-54 Contemporary African Art Fair

Somerset House, October 3-6

Forty-five international galleries, including Galerie Cécile Fakhoury, James Cohan, and Guns & Rain, will assemble for 1-54’s seventh presentation at Somerset House. Ethiopian artist Leikun Nahusenay will stage a performance every day of the fair as part of its special projects, and a number of artist talks and screenings are on the schedule for the 1-54 Forum. Day tickets are £25 (about $31).

PAD

Berkeley Square W1, October 2-6

Taking place in Mayfair is PAD, a fair primarily geared towards 20th-century art, design, and decoration. At this event you’ll find everything from ceramics and glass works to jewelry and sculpture. Yana Peel, who in June resigned from her post as CEO of London’s Serpentine Galleries amid allegations of ties to a controversial Israeli tech firm, is a co-president of the 2019 jury for the PAD Prize for exhibitors. General admission is £25 (about $31).

Sunday

Ambika P3, October 4-6

Now in its 10th year, the contemporary art fair Sunday will convene 30 international galleries, with the Hole (of New York), Pact (Paris), and Steve Turner (Los Angeles) among them. Organized by the London-based gallery Supplement since 2015, the event aims to showcase work by emerging artists. Admission is free.

Moniker

Chelsea Sorting Office, October 3-6

Enterprises such as Blackwater Gallery, Mazel Galerie, and Thinkspace Projects will participate in Moniker, which also stages a fair in New York. The presentation in London will also include an immersive exhibition, organized in partnership with Urban Nation Museum in Berlin, featuring installations created in response to Brexit by U.K.-based artists. Tickets for one-day entry are priced at £12 (about $15).

The Other Art Fair

Victoria House, October 4-6

Some 120 artists in the early stages of their careers will show work at the Other Art Fair’s 18th edition, with paintings, drawings, prints, photography, and sculpture on offer. David Wightman, Saroj Patel, Rocio Romero, and others will be selling their pieces. Tickets range from £9 to £11 (about $11 to $13.50).

British Art Fair

Saatchi Gallery, October 3-6

As its name suggests, this event is dedicated to art by British artists. David Hockney, Damien Hirst, Bridget Riley, Henry Moore, Christ Ofili, Banksy, and other marquee names will figure in the show, presented by some four dozen exhibitors. Special exhibitions will concentrate on work by Alan Davie and David Inshaw, and talks with curator and art historian Sir Norman Rosenthal, artist Gavin Turk, and more are also on the agenda. Tickets start at £7.50 (about $9).

